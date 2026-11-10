‘70-Billion-Won Building Owner’ Seo Jang-hoon Reveals His Monthly Spending: “Less Than 2 Million Won” (Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller)

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Former basketball player Seo Jang-hoon offered practical advice to a woman in her 20s who had fallen behind on credit card payments after spending more than she earned.

A 31-year-old woman troubled by her younger sibling’s financial problems appeared on the KBS Joy variety show ‘Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller,’ which aired on the 9th.

The woman said she was worried that her 29-year-old younger sibling was spending more than her monthly paycheck and had even fallen behind on credit card payments. Her sibling’s monthly income was about 2 million won, and she reportedly spent a considerable amount socializing with friends, eating out and ordering delivery food.

She had fallen behind on her card payments four times this year alone. The amounts were around 2.5 million won, 2 million won, 2 million won and 2.9 million won, respectively. Despite living with her parents and having relatively little to pay for housing, she had no savings and her debts kept piling up.

The financial burden on the family also grew. Their parents paid the younger sibling’s 4 million won credit card bill on her behalf this year, and her older sister also lent her 4 million won, but reportedly the repayment agreement was not properly honored. Although she had agreed to repay 500,000 won each month, her older sister had to contact her first, and when asked to return the money, she sometimes avoided contact for days.

After hearing the story, Seo Jang-hoon expressed surprise at the younger sibling’s level of spending. “From what I can see, you spend more money than I do,” he said, pointing out that her spending did not match her income.

He then cited his own spending habits as an example. “Even when I order food at home or eat out, I spend around 20,000 to 30,000 won a day. My monthly food expenses don’t exceed 1 million won,” Seo explained.

He also drew attention by saying, “I hardly shop and rarely buy clothes. I spend less than 2 million won a month on myself.”

Seo stressed that she should think about her future instead of pursuing only immediate pleasures. His advice was that since money should be saved to prepare for future needs, she should break away from a lifestyle in which she spends all her income.

Lee Soo-geun also pointed out the younger sibling’s spending habits and agreed that she needed to cut back on excessive spending. Seo stressed that enjoying small pleasures is fine, but repeating them every day ultimately leads to expenses that are difficult to manage.

Seo Jang-hoon is also well known as one of the entertainment industry’s leading real estate owners. Past TV programs have reported that the buildings he owns in Seoul’s Seocho-dong, Heukseok-dong and Seogyo-dong, among other areas, are estimated to be worth 70 billion won or more.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.