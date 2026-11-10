Lee Jai-jin’s revelations about the “890,000-won” SECHSKIES dinner show draw immediate rebuttal from organizers: “He proposed it first”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Jai-jin of the group SECHSKIES is at odds with the organizers after declaring that he will not take part in a dinner show scheduled for the end of the year. Lee says he is refusing to participate because no performance contract was signed and because of issues including ticket bookings and refunds. The organizers, however, counter that Lee was the one who first proposed the event and later reversed his decision to appear, leaving the two sides sharply divided.

The controversy erupted after Lee announced on his social media on the 10th that he would not take part. The event he said he would skip is “THE TREE in INSPIRE: SECHSKIES’ Untold Story,” scheduled for this December at INSPIRE Entertainment Resort on Yeongjong Island, Incheon. It was planned as an end-of-year dinner show featuring former SECHSKIES members Ko Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jai-jin. After the event was announced, however, ticket prices of up to 898,400 won were publicized, sparking controversy over the high prices.

Lee acknowledged that discussions had taken place about his appearance, but stressed that he had not signed a formal contract. He said that although he had told the organizers several times that he would not participate, they did not accept his decision. He also said he had raised concerns about payments being made to a personal bank account rather than through an official ticketing site, as well as refund issues, and had called for these matters to be rectified, but they remained unresolved.

He also denied reports claiming that he had personally planned the event, saying they were untrue. He further asked that the organizers stop using his name and photos for promotional purposes, making clear that he wanted to distance himself from the event.

After Lee’s position became public, the event organizer, Mountain Movement Story Co., immediately issued a rebuttal. In an official statement released the same day, it said that Lee’s account differed from its own regarding not only the planning of the event but also the discussions about his appearance.

The organizers disputed Lee’s account of how the event came about. “The claim that our company unilaterally planned the event first and proposed it to Lee Jai-jin does not reflect how the discussions actually unfolded,” they said. “As Ko Ji-yong said in a media interview, Lee Jai-jin was the first to suggest last summer that they put on an event together, and it developed into an event that Jang Su-won joined as well.”

The organizers also gave a detailed account of the discussions over whether Lee would appear. According to them, Lee’s side communicated once on the 5th that he would not participate, but later indicated that he would take part after all and requested materials for the poster. The organizers said they then proceeded with preparations on the basis that all three would appear, and conducted an interview the following day, the 6th, also assuming that all three members would take part. However, they said Lee’s side again informed them on the 7th that he would not participate.

The organizers also offered a different account of the disputed ticket booking and refund issues. “According to what our company has confirmed, two of Lee Jai-jin’s fans have made payments, and there have been no refund requests,” they said, adding, “We will handle the matter transparently based on objective transaction records.” They said they would respond to the refund-related concerns Lee raised on the basis of actual transaction records.

The organizers also sought to prevent the dispute from spreading to the other members. They stressed that “Lee Jai-jin’s statement was neither shared with nor discussed in advance with Ko Ji-yong and Jang Su-won.” They added, “We are reorganizing the event to minimize disruption to the remaining event plans and harm to fans.”

The controversy has grown into a direct clash between the two sides over who initiated the event, whether a performance contract was signed, when Lee communicated his decision not to participate, and the ticket refund issue. Attention is focused on how the event scheduled for December will proceed and whether Lee and the organizers will issue further statements.

The following is the full statement from Mountain Movement Story Co.

Official Statement and Clarification of Facts Regarding THE TREE in INSPIRE

We are Mountain Movement Story Co.

Regarding the statement by one member about this event released today and the reports that followed, there are discrepancies with information previously made public and with our understanding of how discussions about the event unfolded. We are setting out the facts accurately.

Our top priority is to provide fans with accurate information and minimize confusion and harm caused by inaccurate accounts.

Preparations for this event have been based on discussions among the members over a considerable period. In particular, there were changes and reconfirmations of willingness to appear from November 5 to 7, 2026, and each time, we proceeded with event preparations and media communications based on the intentions conveyed to us.

1. How the Event Was Proposed and Planned

The claim that this event began when our company unilaterally planned it first and proposed that Lee Jai-jin appear does not match the course of discussions as we understand it.

Our company has never contacted Lee Jai-jin directly or exchanged personal messages with him.

Matters related to the event—including opinions, relevant documents, the use of promotional materials, and the circumstances that made it necessary to use existing photos because of copyright issues—were discussed through the members and the process of relaying information. We prepared and promoted the event based on the opinions conveyed to us at the time and the materials designated for use.

In an interview published on November 6, 2026, Ko Ji-yong said that Lee Jai-jin had approached him the previous summer with a proposal to put on an event together. Ko said they initially discussed busking, and that the event developed into one featuring all three after Jang Su-won joined. He also made clear that he had decided to take part because he trusted Lee Jai-jin and Jang Su-won.

The initial discussions about the event among the members must therefore be clearly distinguished from the specific production and operational work that our company handled afterward.

Our position is that the origins of this event and the course of discussions must not be represented differently from what actually took place.

2. Changes in Willingness to Appear and the November 6 Interview

We are clarifying the precise timeline regarding participation in the event.

Lee Jai-jin’s side communicated on November 5, 2026, on one occasion, that he would not take part in the event.

However, they later conveyed that he would participate after all and requested materials for the event poster.

Based on this communication, our company and the other members understood that Lee Jai-jin’s willingness to participate had been reconfirmed, and continued preparations for the event with that reassurance.

It was in these circumstances that Ko Ji-yong gave a media interview on November 6, 2026.

In the interview, Ko Ji-yong explained how Lee Jai-jin first proposed putting on an event together and how it developed into an event featuring all three after Jang Su-won joined. The interview was published at 10:17 a.m. on November 6, 2026.

Ko Ji-yong’s November 6 interview, in which he spoke on the assumption that all three would participate, therefore took place after Lee Jai-jin’s side had again expressed willingness to participate on November 5, the previous day, and requested poster materials.

Lee Jai-jin’s side again communicated that he would not participate on November 7, 2026.

Our company has retained messages and materials related to the changes in willingness to appear described above.

It is inaccurate to suggest that Ko Ji-yong gave an interview as though all three would appear despite knowing that Lee Jai-jin’s final decision not to participate had already been made.

Jang Su-won also took part in preparations for the event based on the willingness to participate that had been communicated at the time. Neither Ko Ji-yong nor Jang Su-won should be made to bear blame or responsibility based on inaccurate accounts of this matter.

3. Discussions About Participation and Contract Matters

We are reviewing the discussions about participation and whether a contract was signed based on the actual records and relevant documents held by our company.

We will not make definitive claims about whether a contract was signed or about any individual’s legal liability based on unverified information.

Regardless of whether a contract was signed, we have retained relevant materials that can establish how discussions and preparations for this event actually proceeded and when and how Lee’s willingness to appear was communicated and changed.

If necessary, we will clarify the facts based on records that can be objectively verified.

4. Claims Regarding Ticket Bookings, Payments and Refunds

The statement released today also addresses the method of booking tickets, payments and refunds.

As these matters directly concern fans’ money, our company will not turn them into a subject of speculation or an emotionally charged dispute.

According to what our company has confirmed, two of Lee Jai-jin’s fans have paid for tickets, and there have been no refund requests.

We are verifying payments and refunds against our company’s bank account and card payment records, as well as actual refund requests and their processing records, and will handle the matter directly with the people who made the payments.

We ask that the overall situation regarding payments and refunds not be distorted based solely on reports from third parties, and that it be assessed on the basis of actual transaction records.

We will transparently share the confirmed facts and the results of our handling of the matter.

5. How the Event Was Promoted

After our company announced on October 30, 2026, that the event would be held, numerous media outlets reported that Ko Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jai-jin would participate. Those reports explicitly stated that all three would appear, citing an announcement from concert promoter Mountain Movement Story Co.

In reports published on November 4, 2026, our company also explained that the event did not represent an official SECHSKIES reunion, but was a separate, specially planned event for the three to share music, memories and stories about their lives today.

These promotional activities and reports were based on the members’ communicated willingness to participate and the discussions relayed to us at the time.

Although Lee’s side communicated once on November 5 that he would not participate, they later conveyed his willingness to take part again and requested poster materials, so our company and the other members understood that his participation had been reconfirmed.

After receiving another notification on November 7 that Lee would not participate, our company has been revising the event arrangements and promotional materials and preparing follow-up measures to minimize harm and confusion for fans.

6. Whether the Other Members Were Consulted in Advance

We wish to make clear that the statement released today was not a joint statement whose contents had been shared or discussed in advance with Ko Ji-yong and Jang Su-won.

Accordingly, the account of how the event was proposed, the discussions about participation, and the claims regarding ticket bookings, payments and refunds in that statement must not be interpreted as representing Ko Ji-yong’s or Jang Su-won’s position, or as facts confirmed or agreed to by either of them.

Preparations for this event have proceeded following discussions and exchanges of views among the members.

In these circumstances, a statement was released without being shared or discussed in advance with the other members. We are deeply concerned that this has created a situation in which people could mistakenly believe that Ko Ji-yong and Jang Su-won already knew about or agreed with its contents.

We ask the media covering this matter to clearly distinguish this statement as the position of one individual member from the positions of Ko Ji-yong and Jang Su-won.

7. Our Final Position

Our company has no intention of allowing this matter to escalate into an emotional dispute between the members or between fan groups.

However, we believe the facts need to be clearly established on the basis of objective records, including what was actually discussed during preparations for the event, when and how willingness to appear was communicated and changed, and what was announced without prior discussion with the other members.

We wish to make clear in particular that willingness to participate was reconfirmed on November 5, 2026, Ko Ji-yong’s interview took place on November 6, and Lee’s renewed decision not to participate was communicated on November 7.

If inaccurate information damages the reputation and credibility of our company or other parties, or unfairly attributes responsibility to Ko Ji-yong and Jang Su-won, we will consider taking appropriate action based on the materials we hold.

At the same time, we will carefully examine whether there were any shortcomings on our part in preparing for and communicating about this event.

Above all, we apologize to the fans who have been confused by this matter and to everyone who had been looking forward to the event.

We are reorganizing the event arrangements with the relevant parties to minimize disruption to the remaining event plans and harm to fans. We will transparently share any details confirmed going forward, based on objective information.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.