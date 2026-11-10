John Park’s 14-Million-View “McDonald’s Rap” Stolen in Its Entirety and Passed Off as an Official Release

[Kim Jun-seok, Sportschosun] John Park and Kwak Jin-eon’s “McDonald’s order rap,” which has accumulated 14 million views, has sparked controversy after being uploaded without authorization to overseas music platforms.

After the work was openly passed off as an official release without the original creators’ knowledge, the agency moved swiftly to respond, saying, “We have never released it.”

According to a report by Maeil Business Newspaper on the 10th, a song titled “Mcdonald's,” released by an artist named “yoyotina,” has recently been made available on global music platforms YouTube Music and Spotify. It runs for about 2 minutes and 43 seconds, and the listed music provider is Jungle Entertainment Ventures, a music distributor based in Nigeria.

There are clear signs that the track was made by extracting audio from one of John Park’s own content videos without permission and splicing it together.

It opens with Kwak Jin-eon’s rap before moving into John Park’s part, using the original melody and flow from the video entirely unchanged. An unfamiliar chorus not present in the original was added, followed by a rap with lyrics completely different from the original and a voice strikingly similar to John Park’s, causing shock.

Some have even raised suspicions that generative AI technology may have been misused to copy and reproduce John Park’s distinctive vocal tone without permission.

The original video affected is “John Park Orders at McDonald’s by Rapping (with Loco),” posted on John Park’s official YouTube channel, “John-i-nya Park-i-nya.” In this lighthearted challenge, John Park and Kwak Jin-eon learn hip-hop from rapper Loco and then order burgers by rapping at an actual restaurant. The main video alone has garnered about 8.73 million views, while related Shorts have received about 5.38 million, easily taking the combined total past 14 million.

It was a mega-hit piece of content that, on the back of its huge popularity, led to John Park being chosen as an advertising model for McDonald’s Korea and even to the launch of an actual “John Park Set” menu.

However, the rap was a one-off performance created on the spot solely for YouTube variety content; it was never intended to be released as an official track.

John Park’s agency, Music Farm, made clear that it had never released an official version of the track. The agency confirmed that the song was being used and distributed without authorization through overseas platforms and said, “We are currently discussing possible measures internally in detail.” With the brazen track theft compounded by suspicions of AI misuse, a forceful response from the agency appears inevitable.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.