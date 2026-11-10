Lee Do apologizes in handwritten letter just before variety show airs after controversy over “ditching exam-takers to appear on TV”: “I was irresponsible”

[Kim So-hee, Sportschosun] Lee Do, a social studies instructor who became known through Netflix’s variety show Better Late Than Single, has apologized after sparking controversy by attending a press conference for a variety show after suspending classes ahead of the CSAT.

On the 10th, Lee Do posted a handwritten apology on their social media account and apologized to their students.

Earlier, just three weeks before the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), Lee Do announced that health reasons would make it difficult to teach the remaining classes. Criticism poured in after students, who needed to focus on their final preparations for the CSAT, were suddenly told that classes would be suspended.

The controversy grew further when it emerged that Lee Do had attended a variety show’s press conference just a week after announcing the suspension of classes. Critics said it was inappropriate to continue with broadcast activities after failing to keep a commitment to students preparing for the exam. Students were also deeply disappointed that Lee Do had failed to see the curriculum through to the end this year, as had happened last year.

Lee Do eventually posted an apology personally and acknowledged their mistake.

Lee Do said, “I sincerely apologize to all the students who trusted me and joined me this year for the Korean Geography and World Geography curriculum. I told you that I would not be able to teach the remaining classes with just three weeks to go before the CSAT. I disrupted your plans at the most important time, and for the second year in a row, after last year, I failed to take responsibility for the curriculum through to the end. There is no excuse for my mistake.”

Lee Do cited the failure to inform students in time, despite knowing about the health problems in advance, as their biggest mistake. Lee Do admitted, “Above all, I was irresponsible. I had known for a long time that I wasn’t well. Even so, I told you I would stay with you to the end, and I put off making a decision because I thought I could hold out until the last moment.”

Lee Do added, “If I had told you honestly sooner, you would have had time to prepare with other classes or materials. It wasn’t my health that took that time away from you; it was my judgment,” acknowledging that their careless decision had harmed students.

Lee Do also apologized for continuing with broadcast activities after suspending classes. “Right after that, I attended a press conference and announced that I was launching a YouTube channel. It looked as though I was putting other activities first while still failing to finish what I needed to do as an instructor. I can well imagine how disappointing that must have been for you, having to get through the remaining time on your own,” Lee Do said.

Lee Do also outlined plans for future activities. “From now on, I will only promise to teach a course when I can take responsibility for it through to the end. I will suspend my broadcast and personal content activities until my health recovers, and take time to reflect on my responsibilities as an instructor and the decisions I have made,” Lee Do pledged.

Lee Do noted that programs already under contract still had scheduled air dates, adding, “Rather than asking for your generous understanding on this, I will approach it with care and a sense of responsibility.”

Lee Do ended the statement by saying, “Once again, I offer my deepest apologies.”

Lee Do is a graduate of the Department of Geography Education at Seoul National University’s College of Education and has taught Korean Geography and World Geography at Etoos. Lee Do gained widespread recognition after appearing last year on Netflix’s Better Late Than Single.

The Netflix variety show The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again, featuring Lee Do, will be released at 5 p.m. today (the 10th).

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

The full text of Lee Do’s apology follows.

Hello, I’m Lee Do.

I sincerely apologize to all the students who trusted me and joined me this year for the Korean Geography and World Geography curriculum.

I told you that I would not be able to teach the remaining classes with just three weeks to go before the CSAT. I disrupted your plans at the most important time, and for the second year in a row, after last year, I failed to take responsibility for the curriculum through to the end. There is no excuse for my mistake.

Above all, I was irresponsible. I had known for a long time that I wasn’t well. Even so, I told you I would stay with you to the end, and I put off making a decision because I thought I could hold out until the last moment. If I had told you honestly sooner, you would have had time to prepare with other classes or materials. It wasn’t my health that took that time away from you; it was my judgment.

Right after that, I attended a press conference and announced that I was launching a YouTube channel. It looked as though I was putting other activities first while still failing to finish what I needed to do as an instructor. I can well imagine how disappointing that must have been for you, having to get through the remaining time on your own.

From now on, I will only promise to teach a course when I can take responsibility for it through to the end. I will suspend my broadcast and personal content activities until my health recovers, and take time to reflect on my responsibilities as an instructor and the decisions I have made. I want to let you know in advance that there are still some scheduled airings for programs already under contract. Rather than asking for your generous understanding on this, I will approach it with care and a sense of responsibility.

Once again, I offer my deepest apologies.

— Lee Do

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.