Lee Do apologizes amid controversy over ‘suspending lectures’: “It wasn’t my health; my judgment was at fault” (Full statement)

A press conference for Netflix’s ‘Devil’s Plan 3’ was held on Nov. 5 at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Lee Do is being interviewed. Yongsan District = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.11.05/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Star instructor Lee Do, who became known through Netflix’s dating reality show ‘Better Late Than Single,’ apologized after controversy erupted over taking part in broadcast activities after suspending lectures ahead of the CSAT.

On the 10th, Lee Do posted a handwritten apology on social media, saying, “I sincerely apologize to all the students who trusted this year’s Korean Geography and World Geography curricula and studied with me.”

Lee Do went on to acknowledge, “I informed you that I could not deliver the remaining lectures with three weeks left before the CSAT. I disrupted your plans at the most important time, and for the second consecutive year, after last year, I failed to see the curriculum through to the end. There is no excuse for my wrongdoing.”

Lee Do also said, “Above all, I was irresponsible. I had known for a long time that I was not well. Even so, I told you I would stay with you until the end, and I put off making a decision because I thought I could hold on until the last moment.” Lee Do added self-critically, “If I had told you honestly sooner, you would have had time to prepare using other lectures or materials. What took that time away from you was not my health but my judgment.”

Lee Do also addressed the broadcast activities. “Immediately afterward, I attended a press conference and announced the launch of a YouTube channel. It looked as though I was prioritizing other activities while leaving unfinished the work I needed to complete as an instructor,” Lee Do said. “I can well imagine how disappointing that must have been for you, having to get through the remaining time on your own.”

Lee Do said, “From now on, I will only promise to teach a course when I can take responsibility for it through to the end. I will suspend my broadcast and personal content activities until my health recovers, and take time to reflect on my responsibilities as an instructor and the decisions I have made.”

Lee Do added, “I want to let you know in advance that some broadcast dates remain for programs I have already contracted to appear in. Rather than ask for your broad understanding on this matter, I will approach it with care and responsibility.”

Earlier, on the 29th of last month, Lee Do announced in a handwritten letter, “For health reasons, I will be unable to deliver the remaining lectures in the Korean Geography and World Geography curriculum for preparation for the 2027 CSAT.” The announcement came about three weeks before the 2027 CSAT, which is scheduled to be held on the 19th.

At the time, Lee Do explained, “I prioritized my lectures over my health, and after living that way for several years, my body began showing warning signs. In the end, following the medical team’s recommendation, I decided to spend the rest of 2026 taking care of myself for the first time.”

However, on the 5th, after announcing the suspension of lectures, Lee Do attended a press conference for Netflix’s variety show ‘Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,’ held at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul.

Then, on the 7th, Lee Do opened a personal YouTube channel and posted a promotional video. Students’ criticism poured in over Lee Do’s continuing broadcast and personal content activities while lectures had been suspended for health reasons ahead of the CSAT.

As the controversy spread, Etoos Education also apologized in a notice on its website on the 9th. “We caused great concern to Lee Do’s students at such an important time ahead of the CSAT,” the company said, adding, “On October 29, a notice issued in Instructor Lee Do’s own name stated that the remaining lectures for this year would not be held.”

Etoos Education continued, “We had coordinated schedules with the instructor and supported filming so that the lectures could continue as normal, but the schedule agreed upon was ultimately not kept due to the instructor’s circumstances. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this caused to students’ learning.”

The Q&A board, where students had posted a series of complaints, was also made private. It was also confirmed that Lee Do’s courses and study materials had disappeared from the Etoos Education website.

As of the 10th, Lee Do’s instructor page in the geography section remained, but the 17 courses previously listed had been removed and the message “There are no courses available” was displayed. TCC videos featuring instructor introductions and other information were also made private, leaving only a greeting video.

This has prompted speculation that Lee Do may effectively be on the way out at Etoos Education. However, it has not been officially confirmed whether the removal of the courses means the contract has ended.

A graduate of Seoul National University’s Department of Geography Education, Lee Do has worked as an instructor in the social studies section at Etoos Education. Lee Do became known after appearing last year on Netflix’s dating reality show ‘Better Late Than Single’ and is also set to appear as a player in Netflix’s variety show ‘Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,’ which will be released on the 10th.

Below is the full statement Lee Do posted.

Hello, I’m Lee Do.

I sincerely apologize to all the students who trusted this year’s Korean Geography and World Geography curricula and studied with me.

With three weeks left before the CSAT, I informed you that I could not deliver the remaining lectures. I disrupted your plans at the most important time, and for the second consecutive year, after last year, I failed to see the curriculum through to the end. There is no excuse for my wrongdoing.

Above all, I was irresponsible. I had known for a long time that I was not well. Even so, I told you I would stay with you until the end, and I put off making a decision because I thought I could hold on until the last moment. If I had told you honestly sooner, you would have had time to prepare using other lectures or materials. What took that time away from you was not my health but my judgment.

Immediately afterward, I attended a press conference and announced the launch of a YouTube channel. It looked as though I was prioritizing other activities while leaving unfinished the work I needed to complete as an instructor. I can well imagine how disappointing that must have been for you, having to get through the remaining time on your own.

From now on, I will only promise to teach a course when I can take responsibility for it through to the end. I will suspend my broadcast and personal content activities until my health recovers, and take time to reflect on my responsibilities as an instructor and the decisions I have made. I want to let you know in advance that some broadcast dates remain for programs I have already contracted to appear in. Rather than ask for your broad understanding on this matter, I will approach it with care and responsibility.

Once again, I sincerely apologize.

Sincerely, Lee Do

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.