Lee Ji-hye takes her daughter to see ghosts at the Folk Village amid ‘child abuse’ controversy; says ‘I feel for her’ as she breaks down in tears

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Lee Ji-hye visited the Korean Folk Village to correct her daughter’s behavior, but felt heartbroken when her daughter burst into tears.

On the 9th, a video titled ‘Why Did Lee Ji-hye’s Daughter Burst into Tears at the Korean Folk Village, Where Lee Ji-hye Went to Correct Her Behavior? (Eoduksini, Ghost)’ was posted on Lee Ji-hye’s YouTube channel, ‘Unpleasantly Nosy Sister.’

Lee Ji-hye arrived at the Korean Folk Village with her two children and said, “Have you heard of the ‘Dark Oh Eun-young’? The discipline works in one go, so I really wanted to come. There’s controversy over the pros and cons of this approach to discipline, but I don’t think it necessarily goes as far as causing trauma.”

Recently, the Korean Folk Village drew widespread attention for running a horror program for children. Actors dressed as ghosts frighten children as a form of discipline, and the program also sparked controversy after around 10 complaints related to child abuse were filed.

When the production crew told her that kindergarten groups also visit, Lee Ji-hye made them laugh by saying, “Moms and teachers all feel the same way. It’s to let you get a taste of it once. When you don’t listen, it’s like, ‘Oh, come on!’”

Her younger daughter, Ellie, froze when she saw the Eoduksini character dressed as a ghost and didn’t want to go near it. Lee Ji-hye brought Ellie over to Eoduksini and said, “She doesn’t like washing up and doesn’t take baths.”

When Eoduksini warned, “If you don’t wash, a ghost will take you away,” Ellie began sobbing, saying she was scared. Then Eoduksini said, “I’ll take your mom away,” took Lee Ji-hye by the hand, and walked off, prompting Ellie to stamp her feet. In the end, Ellie kept crying as she said, “I’ll wash. I’ll brush my teeth four times a day,” and, “I’ll take a bath three times a day.”

Even after they left Eoduksini, Ellie looked thoroughly dejected, and Lee Ji-hye comforted her. Lee Ji-hye choked up and said, “I’m an F, so when the child cried, I felt sorry for her. Did you see when (Eoduksini) was taking me away?” The production crew empathized, saying, “I almost cried too.”

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant JaeWan Moon in 2017, and they have two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.