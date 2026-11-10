Lee Ji-hye takes her daughter to see ghosts at the Folk Village amid ‘child abuse’ controversy; says ‘I feel for her’ as she breaks down in tears

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Lee Ji-hye takes her daughter to see ghosts at the Folk Village amid ‘child abuse’ controversy; says ‘I feel for her’ as she breaks down in tears

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Lee Ji-hye visited the Korean Folk Village to correct her daughter’s behavior, but felt heartbroken when her daughter burst into tears.

On the 9th, a video titled ‘Why Did Lee Ji-hye’s Daughter Burst into Tears at the Korean Folk Village, Where Lee Ji-hye Went to Correct Her Behavior? (Eoduksini, Ghost)’ was posted on Lee Ji-hye’s YouTube channel, ‘Unpleasantly Nosy Sister.’

Lee Ji-hye arrived at the Korean Folk Village with her two children and said, “Have you heard of the ‘Dark Oh Eun-young’? The discipline works in one go, so I really wanted to come. There’s controversy over the pros and cons of this approach to discipline, but I don’t think it necessarily goes as far as causing trauma.”

Recently, the Korean Folk Village drew widespread attention for running a horror program for children. Actors dressed as ghosts frighten children as a form of discipline, and the program also sparked controversy after around 10 complaints related to child abuse were filed.

Lee Ji-hye takes her daughter to see ghosts at the Folk Village amid ‘child abuse’ controversy; says ‘I feel for her’ as she breaks down in tears

When the production crew told her that kindergarten groups also visit, Lee Ji-hye made them laugh by saying, “Moms and teachers all feel the same way. It’s to let you get a taste of it once. When you don’t listen, it’s like, ‘Oh, come on!’”

Her younger daughter, Ellie, froze when she saw the Eoduksini character dressed as a ghost and didn’t want to go near it. Lee Ji-hye brought Ellie over to Eoduksini and said, “She doesn’t like washing up and doesn’t take baths.”

When Eoduksini warned, “If you don’t wash, a ghost will take you away,” Ellie began sobbing, saying she was scared. Then Eoduksini said, “I’ll take your mom away,” took Lee Ji-hye by the hand, and walked off, prompting Ellie to stamp her feet. In the end, Ellie kept crying as she said, “I’ll wash. I’ll brush my teeth four times a day,” and, “I’ll take a bath three times a day.”

Even after they left Eoduksini, Ellie looked thoroughly dejected, and Lee Ji-hye comforted her. Lee Ji-hye choked up and said, “I’m an F, so when the child cried, I felt sorry for her. Did you see when (Eoduksini) was taking me away?” The production crew empathized, saying, “I almost cried too.”

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant JaeWan Moon in 2017, and they have two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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