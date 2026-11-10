"He Came by the House Yesterday, Too"... Is a Reunion with Ex-Husband Jin Hua Imminent for Ham So-won? She Shares "Proof of Their Meeting"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Ham So-won shared an update, saying she has continued to meet regularly with her ex-husband, Jin Hua, even after their divorce.

On the 10th, Ham So-won posted on her personal account about a food product she is promoting.

She said, "Yesterday, Hye-jeong ate so well when I put sauce on her food," then added, "Jin Hua ate it all before he left, too. You can trust it—go ahead and get some." She drew attention by casually revealing that her ex-husband had stopped by her home, eaten, and left.

Last month, Ham So-won also shared an anecdote involving Jin Hua. After he sent her a photo he had taken with Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, Ham asked whether Fan was prettier than she was. She said she still had not gotten an answer, and her jealous reaction made headlines.

The relationship between the two has also been discussed on television recently. On MBN's "Scoop World," which aired previously, Ham So-won said that things had changed in her relationship with Jin Hua and that she was considering the possibility of getting back together.

A turning point came in April, when Jin Hua cared for Ham So-won after she was injured in a car accident and fractured her pelvis. Ham recalled that she needed someone to accompany her while she was being moved to another hospital room, saying, "I wondered who could see me in this state, and there was no one but Jin Hua."

She also revealed that watching Jin Hua, whom she had thought of only as a younger husband, take such devoted care of her showed her a side of him she had not known before. She added, "I think remarriage is necessary. We're in a situation where we're looking at each other seriously," drawing attention to their relationship.

Ham So-won and Jin Hua became a married couple after registering their marriage in 2018. Their marriage attracted attention because Jin Hua, a Chinese national, was 18 years younger than Ham So-won. They welcomed their daughter, Hye-jeong, in December that same year. However, the two decided to divorce in December 2022.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.