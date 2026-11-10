'84-Year-Old' Paul McCartney Ranks Third Among the World's Wealthiest Musicians: “Net Worth Alone Is 2 Trillion Won”

Paul McCartney's official website

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Paul McCartney, 84, a former member of legendary band The Beatles, is reportedly worth around 2 trillion won, placing him third among the world's wealthiest musicians.

On the 9th (local time), U.S. business magazine Forbes estimated Paul McCartney's net worth at about $1.4 billion (approximately 2 trillion won).

That puts McCartney third among the world's wealthiest musicians, behind Jay-Z ($2.8 billion) and Taylor Swift ($2 billion).

McCartney was a member of The Beatles, who enjoyed worldwide popularity in the 1960s, and helped create numerous classic songs alongside John Lennon. He left behind timeless hits such as “Yesterday,” “Hey Jude” and “Let It Be.” After The Beatles broke up, he continued his successful musical career as a solo artist and a member of the band Wings.

McCartney's vast fortune is said to have come from decades of album sales and concert revenue, as well as music rights. As The Beatles' music continues to be loved around the world, related income continues to flow in.

McCartney was previously recognized as the first British musician to join the ranks of billionaires on the rich list published by the UK's Sunday Times in 2024. At the time, the list was based on his combined wealth with his wife, Nancy Shevell; the latest Forbes estimate is significant because it is based on McCartney's individual net worth.

Born in 1942, McCartney continues to make music even in his mid-80s.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.