Tablo on his ER visit for kidney stones: “I screamed for painkillers. It was awful.”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Tablo of the group Epik High spoke about the intense pain caused by kidney stones.

On the 10th, a video of Tablo reading fans’ comments was posted on his YouTube channel, “TABLO.”

One fan asked Tablo, “My older sister has kidney stones. This is serious. Is she done for?” Tablo replied, “She’s done for. Take her to the hospital right away. She needs painkillers. Painkillers are the only solution.”

He added, “On the way to the hospital, I screamed for painkillers. I really hope it never happens again, but I think it will. I’m done for. It’s just a matter of time.”

The fan brought up kidney stones because Tablo recently shared an anecdote about going to the ER because of them.

Tablo said he “nearly died in London” and explained that when he visited the UK, he went to the ER because of kidney stones but was refused treatment, so he eventually went to another urgent care clinic 10 minutes away. Tablo recalled, “It was the weekend, so there weren’t many hospitals open, and I had to find somewhere that could provide emergency care. It felt like I was close to death. I can’t explain how awful it felt.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.