Park Joong-hoon speaks his mind on political ideology in films: “There are no left- or right-wing films; don’t confine them to right and wrong”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Park Joong-hoon shared his candid views on films.

On the 10th, Park Joong-hoon shared a post by film critic Kim Do-hoon on his social media. The post argued that films should not be judged solely by a particular political leaning or ideology, and drew attention for its reflections on the essence of film and its commercial value.

Kim Do-hoon began the post by saying, “Strictly speaking, there are no left-wing or right-wing films. Film is an art and an industry that costs far more than you imagine. It is a ruthless art in which, if you fail to recoup your investment, another opportunity may never come.”

He went on to stress the realities of the film industry, saying, “Every film, left or right or whatever, aims to draw in as many viewers as possible and make as much money as possible. It’s a matter of survival.”

He also added that works with political messages must consider how to connect with the public. Citing Ken Loach, a director known for his left-wing socialist leanings, he explained, “The reason he has survived for decades making films that clearly put forward political messages is that, in any case, he recouped the invested capital quite reliably. At the same time, most of Ken Loach’s films are designed to reach as wide an audience as possible, regardless of whether they are left- or right-wing.”

He also stressed, “A message is just one of the many elements that make up a film. We often find enjoyment and are moved even while watching films that go against my firm political convictions.”

Finally, Kim Do-hoon concluded the post with an appeal: “Don’t confine films, or the people who make them, to judgments of right and wrong within the rigid realm of politics.”

Park Joong-hoon also expressed his agreement with the post, saying, “I completely agree.” Though brief, his comment appeared to endorse the post’s point that films should not be judged solely by the yardstick of political ideology.

Meanwhile, Park Joong-hoon made his debut in the film Ggambo (1986). He married Yun Sun, a third-generation Korean resident of Japan, in 1994, and they have one son and two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.