“Attacked on the head with a flip phone snapped in half”: Lee Seung-shin recounts her ordeal with Kim Jong-jin’s stalker

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Lee Seung-shin revealed that she was attacked by an assailant in the past.

On the 10th, MBN’s “While You Were Sick” released a preview featuring Lee Seung-shin.

Lee Seung-shin said, “I was watching my husband’s concert when the stalker bent a flip phone and used it to (attack) my head,” adding that she suffered a cut about 4–5 cm long on her head.

At a SSaW concert venue in 2007, Lee Seung-shin was attacked and injured by a woman in her mid-30s who had been stalking her husband, Kim Jong-jin. She was diagnosed with injuries requiring five weeks to recover. At the time, Lee suffered aftereffects including severe insomnia.

Lee Seung-shin also mentioned health problems, saying, “I have a lump on my thyroid” and “I nearly died two years ago, but survived,” prompting interest in what she will share.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-shin married Kim Jong-jin in 2006, and they have a son and a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.