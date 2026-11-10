Former Idol-Turned Top TOEIC Instructor Exposes a Celebrity’s Character: “They Suddenly Got Angry in the Hallway”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kwon Young-jun, a former idol who is now a TOEIC instructor, revealed what a celebrity was like during his time as an idol.

On the 10th, Kwon Young-jun posted a video on social media with the caption, “It wasn’t so much awful as incredibly bewildering. TV and real life aren’t all that different.”

Asked, “Who had the worst character among celebrities when you were an idol?”, Kwon Young-jun replied, “I’ll start with a positive story about a celebrity. I went to a music show, and I was so nervous because there were celebrities I’d seen on TV. But there was a leading female singer and actress at the time who came over first and greeted me. She said she’d really enjoyed watching me and thought I would do well, and she encouraged me. It was Jang Na-ra.” He shared the heartwarming story about Jang Na-ra.

He also revealed what another celebrity was like. Kwon Young-jun said, “After our first broadcast, we were so excited that we were hugging each other in the hallway and saying, ‘We did it!’ when they suddenly walked past and got angry, saying, ‘Kids these days don’t greet people.’ We hadn’t even noticed them walk by. I remember being really taken aback,” adding, “Since they said ‘kids these days,’ I looked them up just in case, and it turned out we were the same age.”

Kwon Young-jun debuted in 2003 as a member of the idol group Mensa, but the group disbanded just two years later due to the company’s financial difficulties. Kwon later became a TOEIC instructor and now teaches students from the lectern.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.