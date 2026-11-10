Shin Joo Ah, wife of a Thai tycoon, enjoys a relaxed life at a ‘hot spot’ and her ‘palace-like home’—but no photos with her husband

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Shin Joo Ah drew attention by sharing glimpses of her relaxed life in Thailand.

On the 10th, Shin Joo Ah posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “Song Wat Road, a trendy spot in Thailand these days. A curious blend of Seongsu-dong and Ikseon-dong. Coco and Seri, cuties.”

In the photos, Shin Joo Ah visits Song Wat Road, a popular destination in Thailand, and enjoys some downtime. Wearing an elegant white dress that bares her shoulders and sunglasses, she exudes a distinctive charm. Her beauty and slender figure remain captivating over the years.

Shin Joo Ah also shared a look inside her home, which evokes a palace. In the photos, she takes a selfie in a house featuring a dazzling chandelier and stately interiors. The home’s luxurious atmosphere and Shin Joo Ah’s elegant beauty combine to catch the eye.

Along with the photos, Shin Joo Ah added the words, “You don’t have to become a butterfly. Let’s become a honeybee instead. Focus on your own work and make your own honey,” sharing a thought-provoking message.

Meanwhile, Shin Joo Ah married a second-generation businessman from a Thai conglomerate family in 2014 and continues her career, traveling between Thailand and South Korea.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.