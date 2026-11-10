Shindong: “I Nearly Got Sued by a Diet Company After Regaining the Weight—and Kept Running Away” (“Salon Drip”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Shindong of “Salon Drip” looked back on his grueling weight-loss journey.

On the 10th, a video titled “A Gathering of the Representatives of The Genius, The Great Escape, and Girls’ High School Mystery Class” was posted as part of the YouTube content “Salon Drip.”

Shindong has recently drawn attention for looking so slim that he is almost unrecognizable. When asked, “Did you start after you got back from ‘The Devil’s Plan 3’?”, he said, “I’ve been dieting for a long time, but it seems like it was even longer ago at the time of ‘The Devil’s Plan 3’ than it is now. I’ve been dieting for 444 days now.”

Shindong said, “I started at 106 kg, and now I’m 80 kg. I’ve lost 25 kg. Back when I did Juvis Diet, I lost 37 kg, and because it got mixed up with an article from that time, someone brought it up and said I’d lost 37 kg. Please correct that. It’s 25 kg.”

As for his weight-loss secret, he said, “A lot of people ask how I lost the weight, but I got injections. I got help from a hospital. It’s so convenient and so good—why wouldn’t you do it?” He added, “Wegovy didn’t work for me, but I got help from Mounjaro. Wegovy beat the ‘rough patch’ in my stomach. I never hit a rough patch there,” drawing laughter.

Jang Do-yeon asked, “I heard that after losing weight with Juvis Diet, you were supposed to keep it off, but you gained even more and ran away.” Shindong confessed, “That wasn’t a rumor. It was true,” making everyone laugh.

Shindong said, “I nearly got sued for breach of contract. An employee said, ‘You’re still in the middle of fulfilling the contract. What should we do?’ So I apologized and started going back regularly. You have to do the diet, the program they offer there, and the exercise, so I had to push myself. That was really hard.” He added, “Now I’m right in the maintenance period. I started maintaining two months ago.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.