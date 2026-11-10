'No Home of Her Own' Jung Yi-rang Unveils Second Home She Spent 200 Million Won On... 'Stunning' Oceanfront View

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Jung Yi-rang’s second home on Anmyeondo, which she acquired for 200 million won, was unveiled, drawing attention.

On the 10th, a video titled “Son Cries and Makes a Fuss During His First-Ever Mudflat Experience... A Family Trip That Left Only Hwang Bo-ra Sweating (with I-rang Unni’s Vacation Home)” was uploaded to Hwang Bo-ra’s YouTube channel.

A video showing Hwang Bo-ra, her husband, their son Woo-in, and married couple Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min visiting their friend Jung Yi-rang’s vacation home was released.

That day, Jung Yi-rang’s vacation home drew gasps of admiration with its spacious yard and wide-open ocean view. The group repeatedly marveled at the scene, with the sea stretching out right in front of the home. Hwang Bo-ra said, “It’s a work of art. I’ve been looking forward to coming here for ages,” expressing her particular excitement.

Jung Yi-rang prepared the food herself for her guests. She surprised everyone when she revealed that she had made side dishes until 3 a.m. The group admired the lovingly prepared meal.

Afterward, the group headed to the mudflat in front of the vacation home to enjoy a special experience. The adults, who went out onto the mudflat with Woo-in, were amazed to find clams and blue crabs. Woo-in initially seemed unable to adjust to the mudflat, but as time passed, he gradually became more interested, finding clams and even trying to catch them himself.

After the mudflat experience, they once again marveled at the view before them, where the sea and sky came together. The group took in the beautiful scenery, saying, “How can a view like this exist?” and “It’s really beautiful.”

Jung Yi-rang previously appeared on the MBC variety show “Where Is My Home,” where she said, “I still don’t own a home. So I built a second home on Anmyeondo for around 200 million won.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.