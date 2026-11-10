Shindong buys the home Changmin used to live in: “I said I was short on money, and they lowered the price” (“Salon Drip”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On “Salon Drip,” Shindong looked back on his grueling weight-loss journey.

On the 10th, a video titled “A Gathering of the Representatives of The Genius, Great Escape, and Girl’s High School Mystery Class” was posted as part of the YouTube content “Salon Drip.”

“I had a bit of a hard time growing up, so I have a strong appetite,” Shindong said. “I was supposed to have dinner, but I couldn’t. So my dad told me to sleep over at a friend’s house. When I was little, my dream was to live in a house with a bathroom. It was so hard growing up without a bathroom at home.”

Jang Do-yeon said, “The house you live in now is really nice, isn’t it?” Shindong replied, “It’s so nice. That’s why I’m so happy.”

Apparently, the house Shindong lives in is the one Changmin used to live in. Shindong said, “I wasn’t planning to buy a house at that point. I needed to move, and then Leeteuk, who’s older than me, happened to say, ‘I heard Changmin has to move, so he’s renting out his place.’ So I thought, ‘Maybe they’d give me a good deal if I went to see their place,’ and I went,” he said. “I asked, ‘Would it be a jeonse lease or monthly rent?’ and they told me it was up for sale. Then I thought, ‘Maybe I could buy it?’ So I started working hard to scrape the money together, but I came up short at the end. I said, ‘I’m really sorry, but could I pay you a month later?’ and they said they’d take that amount off the price. That’s what they did.” His story drew gasps of surprise.

Shindong was pleased, saying, “My quality of life improved after I bought that house. Changmin had done such a great job with the interior. I didn’t need to change a thing, so I’m really enjoying it.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.