Lee Min-jung and Lee So-yeon get their faces covered in doodles—their messy new looks are hilarious

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lee Min-jung shared a fun golf outing with her close friends, fellow actresses Lee So-yeon and Lee Yoon-mi. The three enjoyed a friendly wager on the golf course, showing off their close bond and lively banter.

On the 10th, a video titled “Meet Lee Min-jung’s Golf Friends: A Round of Betting Golf with My Closest Friends” was uploaded to Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Lee Min-jung meeting fellow actresses Lee So-yeon and Lee Yoon-mi, who golf with her, and heading out for a round.

That day, Lee Min-jung shared how she got started playing golf. “I played golf because of Yoon-mi,” she said. “I was a complete golf newbie and really hated the sport. Then Yoon-mi said she was going to Yeosu for a trip and asked me to come along,” she recalled.

She continued, “When I told her I couldn’t play golf, she said to just go, grab a club, and run around. We took a boat to the golf course, and the seaside was in view—the atmosphere was wonderful. I couldn’t hit a single ball and just sent them rolling along the ground, but I had fun with the people and the atmosphere. I started because I thought it would be fun if I learned to play well, too,” she explained.

Before the round got underway, the three talked about one another’s golf skills. They praised each other’s strengths but also engaged in some subtle mind games ahead of the contest, bringing laughs.

There was also a special forfeit in store for that day’s round. The winner of a mini-game would draw on the other two members’ faces using the sunblock sticks baseball players use. The three threw themselves into the competition, determined to avoid the forfeit.

Lee Yoon-mi took the overall win. She carried out the forfeit by personally drawing on Lee Min-jung and Lee So-yeon’s faces. She added a cute cat and round glasses to Lee Min-jung’s face, and drew glasses, a mustache and more on Lee So-yeon, creating a comical character. The two burst out laughing as the drawings were done, and the trio’s fun chemistry brought more laughs.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.