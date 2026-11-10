Jang Dong-gun ♥ Ko So-young shocked by profanity on a lettered garment: “We’ve worn it for generations”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ko So-young was startled when she put on a garment with profanity written on it.

On the 10th, a video titled “How Original Fashionista Ko So-young Gets a Luxury Look from Unbranded Clothes” was posted on Ko So-young’s YouTube channel.

Ko So-young sorted through her clothes for winter. She said, “The reason I did it in the first place was that I couldn’t find my clothes. Deep V-necks are in fashion, aren’t they? I realized I’d been wearing deep V-necks ahead of the trend since the year before last. I wondered where they were, but I couldn’t find them. So in the end, I turned everything upside down to look. I spent a week searching and finally found them.”

Ko So-young, who said she also sorts her summer clothes separately, said, “The summer clothes I put away in the closet are the ones I don’t think I’ll wear anymore. I keep wearing basic T-shirts, including short-sleeved ones. In summer, you have to get by with just one T-shirt, so I go for a variety of patterns and colors. But in winter, you have so much else to wear, don’t you? That’s why you don’t wear bright clothes in winter, do you? I don’t think I’ll wear things like this in fall or winter.”

Ko So-young then took out a garment with a dog print and said, “This is a piece of clothing that’s been passed down from generation to generation. My husband bought it first, then I wore it, then our son wore it, and now it’s come back to me.” She added, “But if you look closely here, there’s a swear word. It starts with F. We had no idea. But our son said there was a swear word written on it. Sometimes we buy things without thinking anything of them, but these days you have to interpret everything.”

Ko So-young also offered a tip: “White T-shirts have a lifespan. No matter how good they are, you can’t wear them for long. There are stains that won’t come out no matter how much you wash them. You can’t bring yourself to throw away expensive ones, but you don’t wear them either.” She said, “You shouldn’t pay too much for white clothes.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.