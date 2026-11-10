Ayumi on burnout from her activities in Japan after Sugar disbanded: “It seemed like things might work out, might not; I’m glad I came to Korea”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Ayumi looked back on her activities in Japan.

On the 10th, a video titled “Escape from Parenting: A Wild Night in Tokyo” was posted on Ayumi’s YouTube channel.

Ayumi met Japanese transgender actor Yushin, saying, “I’m meeting up with a younger friend I’m very close to, someone I treat like my own younger sibling, and I’m excited just thinking about it,” and “I go to sleep at 9. Today, no matter what, I want to enjoy myself until the very end.”

The two had met when Ayumi was working in Japan. Ayumi said, “There was something that brought us closer: the Hawaii incident,” and Yushin said, “Ayumi suddenly called me. She asked, ‘What are you doing tomorrow?’ When I said I had no plans, she suggested we go to Hawaii.”

Ayumi said, “I worked hard at all sorts of things, but there was a long stretch when it felt like things might work out, then might not. After that went on for a long time, I became emotionally exhausted. I wanted to get out of Japan. I think I felt Hawaii was a place where I could heal. I made up my mind and called around to my friends, but they all reacted like, ‘Are you crazy?’ When I said, ‘Let’s go tomorrow, right away,’ ... but Yushin agreed to go. I thought, ‘There really are friends like this,’ and we went. That’s when we became best friends.”

Yushin said they had also seen Ayumi’s activities in Korea, saying, “There was soccer, and introducing her house, and she was dancing to ‘Cutie Honey’ on a talk-variety show.” Ayumi replied, “I still sing it these days. I often think that, in that sense too, it was a good thing I came to Korea. I got married in Korea, and my daughter was born. That’s the biggest thing.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.