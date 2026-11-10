Kim Jun-ho, whose wife Kim Ji-min is pregnant, flustered while holding a 28-month-old: “You’re so old...”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Kim Jun-ho opened up about the practical concerns he has as a father-to-be.

On the 10th, a video was uploaded to Hwang Bo-ra’s YouTube channel titled “Her Son Cries and Throws a Fit During His First-Ever Mudflat Experience... A Family Trip That Left Only Hwang Bo-ra in a Cold Sweat (with I-rang’s Vacation Home).”

A video was released showing Hwang Bo-ra, her husband and son Woo-in, along with the couple Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, visiting their friend Jung Yi-rang’s vacation home.

The video showed Kim Jun-ho chatting with Hwang Bo-ra’s son Woo-in in his arms.

Kim Jun-ho asked how old Woo-in was, and Hwang Bo-ra replied, “28 months.” Holding the child, Kim Jun-ho then thought about the future and said, “I’ll have to hold one like this in three years.”

As Kim Jun-ho struggled to hold Woo-in, Hwang Bo-ra made everyone laugh by saying, “What are you going to do? You’re so old. Woo-in is really heavy, isn’t he? You should exercise.” Even so, Kim Jun-ho showed what an affectionate father-to-be he is, easily getting along with the children and playing with them, adding a warm touch.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married Kim Jun-ho last July and announced her pregnancy this past July, a year after their wedding. She became pregnant through her first IVF treatment, and the baby’s nickname is “Duru-bi.” She is currently expecting a boy, with the baby due in early February 2027.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.