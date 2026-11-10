Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung Meet the Scarf Man and Snap a Photo: “Crowds on a Lim Young-woong Fandom Scale”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedians Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung met the Namdaemun Scarf Man, the hottest figure around these days.

On the 10th, a video titled ‘{Parenting Log} Meeting Scarf-rio While Shopping for Hyeon-jo’s Clothes’ was released on the Giyu TV YouTube channel.

Earlier that day, Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung headed to Namdaemun Market early in the morning. “I’ve uploaded videos of Namdaemun Market twice before, but the market is different now from how it was then. That’s because the Scarf Man is here. I wonder if we’ll get to see him,” Kang Jae-joon said, sounding excited.

The Scarf Man is a vendor who runs a scarf shop in Namdaemun Market and sells six scarves for 10,000 won. He has become popular for his signature banter with customers, saying things like, “Don’t spend your money,” “That doesn’t suit you,” and “Mom, don’t get tired. Keep looking through the scarves.”

As soon as she arrived at Namdaemun Market, Lee Eun-hyung expressed her surprise at the crowds the Scarf Man had drawn, saying, “I’ve never seen so many people on the subway. I thought it was rush hour.”

The two first looked around at children’s clothes, then went to see the Scarf Man. He was still making customers laugh with his trademark banter, telling them, “Don’t buy it.” Even amid the chaos of the crowded shop, Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung were lucky enough to get a photo with him.

Lee Eun-hyung was delighted, saying, “How lucky can we get? We met the man and took a picture.” Kang Jae-joon marveled, “There are so many mothers here, like fans waiting for idols outside YG Entertainment. There are so many of them, like Lim Young-woong’s fans.”

Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung married in 2018 and have a son, Hyeon-jo.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.