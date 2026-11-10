“Alone as my daughter got four stitches...” Lee Ji-hyun finally announces she is leaving her hair salon

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of the group Jewelry, has decided to leave the salon where she worked for the sake of her children and move to a salon near her home. She wants to be by their side when they need their mother’s care.

On the 10th, Lee Ji-hyun shared a lengthy post on social media, giving an update on her life and announcing her job change.

Lee Ji-hyun, who has been working at a hair salon as both a stylist and marketing director, first expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work at the OO Hair Gwacheon Government Complex Station branch and for her colleagues. She said, “I’m grateful for the OO Academy stylist training course, which was a stroke of genius at the start of my career in hairdressing, and for the people who gave me the director position at the Gwacheon Government Complex Station branch through that connection.” She also expressed affection for the staff she had worked with.

But in the end, she decided to leave the Gwacheon Government Complex Station branch. Her children were getting sick more often over one thing or another, and they were spending more time alone.

“I thought the kids had grown up a little, but that wasn’t the case. They’re always getting hurt, and the two of them take turns getting sick. They’ve been spending far too much time alone,” Lee Ji-hyun confided. She added that “their meals, too, have increasingly come to consist mainly of delivery food,” noting how their daily lives had changed.

Recalling how her daughter had to go to the hospital alone to get four stitches after falling and getting hurt, she expressed her sadness. “I work so hard for my children, but I wondered what the point of it all was if I couldn’t be there when they needed their mom,” she said. “There were many days when it felt as though the sky were falling. I don’t think anyone can take a mother’s place.”

In the end, Lee Ji-hyun decided to leave her current salon so she could spend more time with her children. However, she does not plan to give up hairdressing entirely. “I can’t stop working with my hands, so I’m moving to a salon five minutes from home so I can be on standby whenever the kids need me,” she said. She added, “I’m only going to do model work here,” sharing her plans for the future.

Lee Ji-hyun divorced twice, in 2016 and 2020, and is currently raising her daughter and son on her own. After obtaining her national hairdresser’s license last year, she had been working as a marketing director at a hair salon.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.