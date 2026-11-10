“A fatal accident, and you feel wronged?” Former announcer Park Shin-young puts hate comments on display after returning as a TikToker

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ga-eun] Former announcer Park Shin-young put on display the flood of hateful comments she received over her return and also urged people to “wait just a little longer.”

On the 10th, Park Shin-young shared several messages she had received.

The messages included comments such as “This is ridiculous,” “Live as a sinner for the rest of your life,” “It was a fatal accident—what do you have to feel wronged about?”, “Where’s your conscience?”, “I’m just curious—what hard time did you endure?” and “You’re shameless and have no conscience.”

Park Shin-young responded with a post saying, “Thank you for your interest. Please don’t send messages like these in response to sensational articles or false reports. Please wait just a little longer.”

In 2021, Park Shin-young was accused of causing a traffic accident at the intersection in front of Sangam Elementary School in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, that killed a motorcyclist. At the time, the motorcyclist entered the intersection on a red light, while Park was driving at about 102 km/h in an area with a speed limit of 40 km/h when the accident occurred. The driver killed in the accident was a delivery worker in their 50s. Park was booked on suspicion of causing death under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents and was sentenced to a fine of 15 million won.

Park Shin-young, who had stepped away from her career, recently made headlines after reinventing herself as a TikToker.

Then, on the 9th, Park Shin-young shared a post about how she was feeling, saying, “I’ve grown much stronger and braver, enough to speak up for myself now. No matter what anyone says, I’m doing my best and living diligently in a way I can be proud of. Don’t worry—I won’t crumble easily, if only because it would be unfair after enduring such a difficult time until now.”

Park Shin-young debuted as an announcer for MBC Sports Plus in 2014.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.