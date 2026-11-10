Yoo Yeon-seok Has TWICE’s NAYEON as His Phone Wallpaper: “The Staff Think It’s Weird” (“Whenever Possible”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On “Whenever Possible,” Yoo Yeon-seok revealed why he made NAYEON’s photo his phone wallpaper.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and TWICE’s NAYEON appeared on “Whenever Possible,” which aired on the 10th on SBS.

The two are said to have been close friends who knew each other since their trainee days. Jisoo said, “Back then, even if we were at different agencies, the trainees all knew one another. We’d say, ‘This one’s the ace here.’ NAYEON was famous.”

Yoo Yeon-seok said, “I got a photo of NAYEON,” and brought up the rumor that using a photo of her as your wallpaper brings financial luck. NAYEON said, “I said it as a joke, but there were so many people saying it had really worked. Someone even said they’d found money on the street.” Yoo Yeon-seok said, “So I had it as my wallpaper for a few days too. The staff thought it was weird. I did say it would bring good luck, but I changed it reluctantly. After we succeed at today’s game, (I’ll change it back).”

When Yoo Jae-suk called Jisoo, who is from Sanbon, “Sanbon’s daughter,” Jisoo corrected him, saying, “Kim Yuna is Sanbon’s daughter. She was a source of pride for me when I was young,” prompting laughter. Jisoo then became Sanbon’s second daughter, and she was happy with that too.

Jisoo said she had been a trainee since her second year of high school. NAYEON said she started in her third year of middle school and added, “I trained for six years.” Jisoo said, “I think it was good that I started a little later. I went to school through my second year of high school and even went on the school trip. I got to enjoy everything, and while the other kids were deciding between humanities and sciences, I was a trainee. I heard I quit when the other kids were having a hard time.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.