Chung Seung-Je Looks Much More Handsome After Five Years... “I Bought a Treatment Package at a Dermatology Clinic and Get Treatments Every Two Weeks”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] South Korea’s leading math star instructor Chung Seung-Je showed off his dramatically changed appearance.

Chung Seung-Je, one of South Korea’s leading math instructors and a star with idol-level popularity among exam takers, and top Korean-language instructor Yoo Dae-jong appeared on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” which aired on the 10th.

MC Kim Sook praised him, saying, “Something’s changed. You look like you’ve lost weight and gotten more handsome. You dress well, too,” when he appeared on “Problem Child in House” again for the first time in five years.

Chung Seung-Je candidly revealed, “I bought a treatment package at a dermatology clinic. I get professional treatments every two weeks.”

He went on to joke about why he was taking particular care of his appearance: “People have certain expectations of me. In the past, I hated hearing people say I was attracting students with my looks, so I deliberately put on weight, too.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.