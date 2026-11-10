“Off to Santiago without a word”: Hong Jin-kyung skips ‘Problem Child in House’ recording, leaving the MCs hurt

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung set off on the Camino de Santiago and missed the recording of ‘Problem Child in House.’

Appearing on KBS 2TV’s ‘Problem Child in House,’ which aired on the 10th, were Chung Seung-Je, one of South Korea’s leading star math instructors and an idol-level favorite among students preparing for exams, and top Korean-language instructor Yoo Dae-jong.

That day, Chung Seung-Je mentioned that Hong Jin-kyung, whom he was usually close with, had not appeared in her seat as an MC. “She contacted me saying she was going to Santiago,” he said.

Hearing this, Yang Se-chan showed his disappointment, saying, “So she did contact Teacher Seung-Je. We didn’t know. We only found out when we got to the recording studio.” Song Eun-i added, “I only heard through the production staff that she wouldn’t be coming for a few days.”

Chung Seung-Je also explained why Hong Jin-kyung had headed to Santiago. He recounted that she had said there was something to think about, and that he had replied, “You can just sit at home and think while staring at a wall. Why go all the way there?”

When Joo Woo-jae asked, “Did Hong say the trip was for some time to talk with herself?” Song Eun-i quipped, “Sounds like the conversation is getting long,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, the production team announced in a subtitle that Hong Jin-kyung had now “returned safely to the rooftop room,” sharing news of her return to Korea.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.