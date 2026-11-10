Nam Bo-ra once flaunted her “Han River-view home in Yeouido”... Now her spending habits have changed: “I save on coffee after having a baby”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Nam Bo-ra said her spending habits changed after she got married.

A video titled “A husband who made a mistake with a stranger of the opposite sex during a drinking game—is it cheating or not? Nam Bo-ra’s Advice Center” was released on the STUDIO OMG YouTube channel on the 10th.

Asked whether her spending habits had changed since getting married, Nam Bo-ra said, “I think mine have changed. They were similar to before I got married until we were newlyweds, but they definitely changed once we had a child.”

She continued, “As my desire to give my child a better environment and better things grows, I find myself buying one instead of two, and even resisting when I want coffee. I start thinking, ‘I should save up and put it toward the baby’s tuition later.’ My spending habits changed after I had a child.”

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman last year and drew attention after revealing her newlywed home in Yeouido with a view of the Han River. She gave birth to her first son this past June.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.