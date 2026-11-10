“It Won’t Fit on Screen”: Mina Surprised by Ryu Phillip’s “Dramatically Changed Look” After His U.S. Separation Ends

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Mina shared her surprise at the changed appearance of her husband, Ryu Phillip, after he returned from the United States.

On the 10th, Mina wrote, “Working out with my husband, who came back bulked up after spending more than two months in the U.S. His bigger lower body doesn’t fit on screen.”

The photos shared alongside the post showed the two working out side by side after heading to the gym. Ryu Phillip, in particular, drew attention with his noticeably larger physique, just as Mina described. His broader shoulders and more muscular forearms stood out.

Recently, Ryu Phillip left Korea and stayed in the United States to shake off lethargy, depression and stress. He chose to spend time apart from Mina unexpectedly, taking time for himself. Ryu Phillip also shared updates from his life there, including working out and taking on part-time jobs.

Mina married singer Ryu Phillip, who is 17 years her junior, in 2018.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.