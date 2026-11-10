Chung Seung-Je Again Criticizes Private Education, Exposes the Reality of Early Learning: “Fixated Solely on Getting the Answers Right”

Photo: Channel A’s “Teachers”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Top math instructor Chung Seung-Je once again spoke out against the state of education, this time criticizing the problems with early learning.

On the 10th, KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House” featured Chung Seung-Je, one of Korea’s leading math instructors, who enjoys idol-level popularity among students preparing for entrance exams, and top Korean-language instructor Yoo Dae-jong.

That day, when asked whether students who had given up on math came to him, Chung Seung-Je replied, “Most of them are students who had even studied ahead. It’s so heartbreaking.”

Asked whether he opposed early learning, he explained, “I’m not against it. If it’s done properly, you can start studying ahead from the age of one.” He emphasized, however, “Most students focus on solving problems rather than understanding. They study how to solve problems instead of studying math. This is a really important point.”

Chung Seung-Je expressed concern, saying, “The children can solve problems, but they’re unable to explain them.” When asked why they solved a problem in a particular way, the answers were, “The teacher told me to solve it that way,” and “My parents are happy when I solve problems.”

He criticized the approach, saying, “Most early-learning classes end as long as students get the right answer, even if they don’t understand the principles. They’re fixated solely on getting the answer,” and added, “They can’t enjoy math itself.” He continued, “Quite a lot of students try all kinds of things and then come to me in June of their senior year of high school. Many students who have given up on math come to me.”

Chung Seung-Je had previously also strongly criticized the excessive private-education craze of preparing children for medical school from infancy and early childhood.

He recently appeared on the YouTube channel “ChimChakMan.” When asked why he was taking part in Channel A’s “Teachers 3,” he said it was “to show that doing it properly is enough,” and pointed out problems with Korea’s education system.

Speaking in particular about math education, he raised his voice, saying, “Children start taking math in medical-school prep classes at age three or four. This is a completely insane country.” He continued, “Medical-school prep classes start at age four. I don’t know why the state doesn’t detain people for child abuse over something like that. I think the state should step in and detain them,” continuing his criticism of excessive early private education.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.