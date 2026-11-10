Jisoo, a world-class idol with no insomnia: “I fall asleep when it’s dark; I don’t even get jet lag” (‘Whenever Possible’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On ‘Whenever Possible,’ Jisoo revealed that she’s a champion sleeper.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and TWICE’s NAYEON appeared on SBS’s ‘Whenever Possible,’ which aired on the 10th.

The two are close friends who have known each other since their trainee days. Jisoo said, “Back then, even trainees from different companies knew one another. We’d say, ‘She’s the ace here.’ NAYEON was famous.”

When Yoo Jae-suk called Jisoo, who is from Sanbon, “the daughter of Sanbon,” she set the record straight, saying, “Kim Yuna is the daughter of Sanbon. She was someone I was proud of when I was young,” making everyone laugh. Jisoo then became Sanbon’s second daughter, and she was happy with that, too.

Jisoo said she had been a trainee since her second year of high school. NAYEON said she started in her third year of middle school and had trained for six years. Jisoo said, “I think it was good that I started a little later. I went to school through my second year of high school and even went on the school trip. I enjoyed everything there was to enjoy, and became a trainee when the other kids were deciding between the humanities and sciences tracks. I heard the others quit when things got tough.”

Asked, “What do you do when the two of you meet?”, they said, “We eat. We like eating,” revealing that they were eating buddies.

But the two close friends had very different tastes in coffee. NAYEON likes mild coffee, like Yoo Jae-suk, while Jisoo likes strong coffee—so strong that she even adds an extra shot. Jisoo had already had two cups of coffee that day, prompting Yoo Yeon-seok to ask, “Are you okay when you go to sleep?” Jisoo replied, “When it’s dark, I sleep. I sleep really well.”

Jisoo said she was unfazed even during overseas tours. “I don’t get jet lag. I can control it on the plane. If I tell myself, ‘I need to sleep now,’ I fall asleep right away,” she said, astonishing everyone.

Yoo Yeon-seok asked, “Do you travel too, not just go on overseas tours?” NAYEON said, “We toured for a year. It ended this June. But we’d traveled so much that I wanted to explore Korea instead, so I went on trips to places like Gangneung and the Jirisan area.”

Watching someone walk freely along the streets, Jisoo was surprised and made everyone laugh, saying, “I wondered how you could walk around, but you just end up doing it. I wondered how they could keep you under control, but you just end up walking around. They don’t control you at all.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.