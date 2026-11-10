‘I Live Alone’ Kany embroiled in racism controversy, eventually apologizes: ‘I understand the painful history’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Dancer Kany has personally apologized for the recently erupted controversy over racism.

On the 10th, Kany posted a lengthy statement on social media. “First, I sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt or offended by my words,” Kany said. “In the video, I made an off-the-cuff joke, mentioning watermelon, chicken and Fanta. I understand that this combination, particularly watermelon and fried chicken, has a painful history of racial stereotypes in the United States. I sincerely regret the hurt caused by my words.” She apologized for her remarks.

Kany, a Black person of French-Senegalese descent, explained: “In my experience of Senegalese culture, watermelon is a fruit we commonly enjoy, and chicken is an important part of our cuisine. Fanta is also a familiar drink in many African households. When I made that joke, I was drawing on familiar cultural references, not consciously referring to racial stereotypes in the United States.”

Kany also said, “I did not use the term ‘soul food’ during filming. It was added as a subtitle during editing and may have contributed to the misunderstanding.”

Kany once again apologized, saying, “Nevertheless, I acknowledge that using phrases like ‘we like’ or ‘everyone’ could have sounded like a generalization about all Black people.”

On the 4th, Kany posted a video on their YouTube channel showing their visit to the fruit wholesale market where their husband works. In the video, when asked, “What fruit do you like?”, Kany said, “Honestly, Black people probably all like watermelon. Black people like watermelon, chicken and Fanta.” The subtitle “Black soul food” also appeared.

However, the remarks sparked controversy, with criticism that they reproduced racial stereotypes about Black people. Watermelon and fried chicken are among the most prominent racist images historically used in U.S. society to demean and mock Black people. In particular, critics said that expressions suggesting Black people like watermelon and chicken echoed a historical context in which Black people have long been generalized and mocked for supposedly preferring certain foods. The addition of the subtitle “Black soul food” prompted further criticism that it could reinforce racial prejudice.

Meanwhile, dancer Kany, known for choreographing for Beyoncé, is active in Korea and appeared as a close friend of SHINee’s Key on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone.’

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.