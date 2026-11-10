'Lee You-jin’s father’ Lee Hyo-jung turns out to be Lee Ki-young’s biological older brother... ‘Six actors in the family’ (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Hyo-jung appeared alongside his son, Lee You-jin, and it has once again come to light that he is the biological older brother of actor Lee Ki-young, drawing attention.

On the 10th, father and son Lee Hyo-jung and Lee You-jin appeared on SBS’s Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny (hereafter, Same Bed, Different Dreams 2).

Lee Hyo-jung appeared first that day, saying, “I have a handsome young man to introduce to you,” before introducing his son, actor Lee You-jin, who is in his 12th year in the profession. It was also revealed that Lee Hyo-jung and Lee Ki-young are brothers, drawing attention.

Lee You-jin shared the news that he would marry Cha Kyung-eun in November, saying, “I came with my father to share some good news. My father is so happy.” Lee Hyo-jung beamed and said, “I’m so happy that he’s brought home such a kind, beautiful, personable, wonderful prospective daughter-in-law. I can’t help but brag. It feels like this is the first time my son has shown filial piety. [My daughter-in-law] is cheerful, meticulous, hardworking, and pretty.”

He also said, “My daughter-in-law, her biological older sister, and her older sister’s husband are actors, too,” revealing that there are six actors in the family. Actress Kim Seung-yoon, Cha Kyung-eun’s older sister, recently married actor Jang Dong-yoon, making Lee You-jin and Jang Dong-yoon brothers-in-law.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.