Lee You-jin, son of Lee Hyo-jung, introduces pregnant bride-to-be Cha Kyung-eun: “She looks like Kim Go-eun” (‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Hyo-jung’s son, Lee You-jin, introduced his bride-to-be, Cha Kyung-eun.

The couple-to-be, Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun, appeared on SBS’s ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,’ which aired on the 10th.

Lee Hyo-jung appeared first that day, saying, “There’s a handsome young man I’d like to introduce,” and introducing his son Lee You-jin, an actor of 12 years. It also came to light that Lee Hyo-jung and Lee Ki-young are brothers, drawing attention.

“I came with my father bearing good news. He’s so happy,” Lee You-jin said, announcing that he would marry Cha Kyung-eun in November. Lee Hyo-jung beamed and said, “I’m so happy he brought home such a kind, beautiful, warm and lovely woman who’ll make a wonderful daughter-in-law. I can’t help but brag. It feels like my son is finally showing me filial devotion for the first time. (My daughter-in-law) is cheerful, meticulous, hardworking and beautiful.”

He also said, “My daughter-in-law, her older sister, and her sister’s husband are all actors,” adding that there are six actors in the family. Cha Kyung-eun’s older sister, actor Kim Seung-yoon, recently married actor Jang Dong-yoon, making Lee You-jin and Jang Dong-yoon brothers-in-law.

Cha Kyung-eun appeared shortly afterward and greeted everyone with a bright smile. Speaking about her, Lee You-jin said, “Doesn’t she look like Kim Go-eun? She has a clear, fresh vibe. Her smile is refreshing.” Kim Gu-ra drew laughter with the comment, “They’ve only been dating for five months, so he’s laying on the compliments.”

It was also revealed that Lee Hyo-jung is now running a butcher shop restaurant. He invited Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun to the restaurant for a meal together. During the meal, they also revealed that Cha Kyung-eun was pregnant before marriage. “Yeoreum came along while we were preparing for the wedding, so we’ll meet our child next year,” Lee You-jin said.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.