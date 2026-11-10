EXID’s Jeonghwa becomes a regular café employee after a lull in activities: “I get two days off a week”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] EXID’s Jeonghwa has become a café employee.

On the 10th, the social media channel of A, an influencer specializing in cafés, featured Jeonghwa in her new role as a café employee.

Now in her fourth week working at the café, Jeonghwa said she is a regular employee. “Quite a lot of the people who come in recognize me, and they often ask, ‘Are you doing a pop-up?’ or ‘Are you just working here temporarily, like on a short-term contract?’ So I tell them, ‘I got hired.’”

Jeonghwa explained why she took a job at the café: “I joined on the same terms as everyone else. I take one or two days off a week, and otherwise I’m always here. I continue to pursue acting and music as well, but I want to learn more about coffee in depth.”

Before Jeonghwa, news last August that fellow group member Hyelin had become the owner of a taco restaurant drew attention. Hyelin, who runs a 35-pyeong taco shop in Anguk-dong, Seoul, explained why she took on self-employment: “Broadcasting isn’t something you can do just because you want to work, so income isn’t always steady.”

Meanwhile, Jeonghwa debuted with EXID in 2012 and gained huge popularity when “Up & Down” surged back up the charts. She has also broadened her career into acting, appearing in dramas such as “Ms. Incognito,” “Mask Girl” and “One the Woman,” as well as “Handsome Guys” and the “Yongru Gak” series.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.