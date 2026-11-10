Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin spotted on date, holding hands tight; their 27cm height difference is “heart-fluttering”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Photos of actor Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin enjoying an affectionate date have drawn interest.

Photos showing Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin out together have recently been shared on online communities and social media, drawing attention.

In the released photos, the two are enjoying dates in casual outfits at various places, including shopping malls, stores and streets abroad. Though they cover their faces with masks and hats, their natural affection is evident as they walk close together or hold hands and chat.

What especially caught people’s eyes was the striking height difference between the two. According to their profiles, Lee Kwang Soo is 193cm tall and Lee Sun-bin is 166cm, making their height difference a full 27cm. The difference is clearly visible in photos of them together, drawing attention.

People who saw the photos responded with comments such as, “That height difference is so heart-fluttering,” “The long-time couple is still going strong,” and “It looks like a scene from a romance drama,” and sent their support.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-bin and Lee Kwang Soo have been publicly dating for their ninth year, after confirming their relationship in 2018.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.