“Still hasn’t found his footing as an actor”: Lee Hyo-jung gives son Lee You-jin a sharp talking-to at pre-wedding family meeting (‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Lee Hyo-jung gave his son Lee You-jin a blunt talking-to at the meeting between their families.

Lee Hyo-jung and his son Lee You-jin appeared on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” which aired on the 10th.

Lee Hyo-jung appeared first, saying, “I have a handsome young man to introduce,” and introduced his son Lee You-jin, who has been an actor for 12 years. It was also revealed that Lee Hyo-jung and Lee Ki-young are brothers, drawing attention.

Lee You-jin shared the news of his November wedding to Cha Kyung-eun, saying, “I came with my father to share some good news. He’s so happy.” Lee Hyo-jung beamed and said, “I’m so happy he brought home such a kind, beautiful, warm and wonderful daughter-in-law-to-be. I can’t help but brag. It feels like my son is finally doing something filial for the first time. She’s cheerful, meticulous, hardworking and pretty.”

He also said that “my daughter-in-law, her older sister and her sister’s husband are all actors,” adding that there are six actors in the family. Cha Kyung-eun’s older sister, actor Kim Seung-yoon, recently married actor Jang Dong-yoon, making Lee You-jin and Jang Dong-yoon brothers-in-law.

Cha Kyung-eun then appeared and greeted everyone with a bright smile. Lee You-jin said of her, “Doesn’t she look like senior actress Kim Go-eun? She has a clear, fresh feel. Her smile is so refreshing.” Kim Gu-ra drew laughs with his comment, “They’ve only been dating for five months, and he’s already showering her with compliments.”

Lee You-jin also revealed that they were expecting a child before marriage, saying, “As we were preparing for the wedding, Yeoreum came along, so we’ll get to meet our baby next year.”

The meeting between the families was also shown. In front of his prospective in-laws, Lee Hyo-jung said, “You-jin hasn’t established himself in his place as an actor yet. He’s also just made his debut as a director, so he still has a long way to go. Just as my wife encouraged me and helped me establish myself, I feel our son will now follow that path. I’m so grateful to Kyung-eun.”

Lee You-jin bristled at Lee Hyo-jung’s comment that he “hasn’t established himself in his place as an actor,” replying, “No dissing your own child.” MC Kim Sook also raised her voice, adding, “But you won the Best Director award!” MC Kim Gu-ra wrapped things up, saying, “It wasn’t a diss; he was just being modest.”

At the family meeting, Lee You-jin read aloud three letters he had written himself. He shared his heartfelt feelings for Cha Kyung-eun and both families’ parents, leaving everyone at the gathering in tears.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.