RESCENE faces harsh criticism over its encore performance after winning first place; “Needs more practice” sparks debate

[Jung Yoo-na, reporter for Sportschosun] The group RESCENE has come under debate online after viewers said its encore performance on a music show revealed disappointing live vocals.

RESCENE took home the first-place trophy with its title track “With” on SBS Life’s “The Show,” which aired on the 10th.

Immediately after the first-place announcement that day, the members took the stage for the encore, sharing their joy with fans as they sang live. However, because AR tracks are relatively quiet during encore performances, the members’ actual vocal abilities were fully exposed, and some members’ shaky pitch and breathing came under scrutiny.

Some members, of course, showed stable vocal abilities. But as some viewers said the live vocals of a few members were relatively disappointing, reactions to the performance as a whole were mixed.

After the broadcast, critical comments continued to appear on online communities and social media, including “I wish they’d practice singing live more, now that their popularity is soaring,” “The lack of skill among certain members was glaringly obvious,” “Honestly, this live performance was embarrassing,” and “If you can’t do your job properly, you’ll hit a limit someday.”

There were also voices defending RESCENE. Some online users stood up for the members, saying, “Some members’ live singing was disappointing, but others are clearly good,” and “The song isn’t easy to sing.” Others said it was unfair to judge the whole group’s vocal ability as one, pointing out that some members sang steadily.

Meanwhile, RESCENE will continue its music-show promotions in the second week of its comeback and is scheduled to meet fans on a variety of stages.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.