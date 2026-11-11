Jang Dong-min mentions inactive Yoo Sang-mu: “He always thinks of me as an enemy” (“Salon Drip”) 21:00

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jang Dong-min mentioned his close friend Yoo Sang-mu on “Salon Drip.”

On the 10th, a video titled “A Gathering of Representatives from The Genius, Great Escape, and Girl’s High School Mystery Class” was posted on the YouTube show “Salon Drip.”

Survival-game master Jang Dong-min shared his survival tips, saying, “Simulations are important. I usually run through a simulation 100 times for each situation. I respect the other players, but when everyone gets friendly on set in the evening, I have to run simulations like, ‘At that time, I should do this with them.’ But Kwak Beom just did an Im Chang-jung impression there.” His remarks drew laughter.

Jang Dong-min said, “Beom came to me and said, ‘I’m going on “Bloody Game X.” Can you give me some advice?’ Rather than telling him to try to do something well, I said, ‘You just have to avoid doing things like this,’ but he was doing only the things I told him not to do. I guess it’s hard even when you know what to do. If you keep simulating, you can apply it to some extent.”

Shindong said, “When you think about it, Dong-min hyung beats people who graduated from Seoul National University, people who graduated from KAIST, and people who work at prestigious companies, doesn’t he? I find that really amazing.” Jang Do-yeon said, “I asked senior Yoo Se-yoon, ‘Did Jang Dong-min’s survival skills suddenly improve, or was he always like that and his juniors just didn’t know?’ He said Dong-min hyung was a genius from the start. He said that when he sees something, he remembers it like a picture.”

Shindong said, “I met Yoo Sang-mu hyung not long ago. I asked him, and he said it was all lies.” Jang Dong-min replied, “Yoo Sang-mu just doesn’t want to admit it. Back in college, whatever we did, it was always Yoo Sang-mu versus Jang Dong-min. That’s why Sang-mu always thinks of me as an enemy.”

Jang Do-yeon asked, “Since you’re both smart and sharp, are you good at reading people, too?” Jang Dong-min lamented, “Shindong and I have often said things like, ‘XX got scammed again,’ when we drank, ever since we were in our 20s.”

Shindong said, “I think people who believe they know everything are more likely to get scammed. For example, someone gives you good stock information and it seems like it might be right. You think, ‘They’re right, and I’m right too? Then it’s 100%, isn’t it?’ If you invest that way, it just keeps falling. I trust myself too much, so I often end up getting taken in instead.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.