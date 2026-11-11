Hong Jin-kyung lied to her daughter, then... “Treated like a fool at school, she came off like a pathological liar” (‘Screwballs’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Hong Jin-kyung of ‘Screwballs’ revealed the fallout from a lie she told her daughter, Rael.

Released on the 7th, the Netflix show ‘Drive: The Rival’ featured a Christmas special in which the cast members transformed into Santa Claus and Rudolph.

The production crew asked Kim Sook, “Do you remember any Christmas presents you received as a child?” Kim replied, “I don’t remember any.”

Kim Sook admitted that her childhood fantasy had been shattered too soon, saying, “I was the youngest of five daughters, you know. I was standing there holding my stocking, and my older sister said there were no presents. I said, ‘I heard they put presents in it,’ but she said, ‘We don’t have that in our house.’ That’s when I realized there was no such thing in our house.”

Hong Jin-kyung, meanwhile, surprised everyone when she revealed, “This wasn’t a memory from my own childhood. While raising Rael, I told a very specific lie. Around the time she got up, I had made Rudolph’s hoofprints in front of the door.”

Hong Jin-kyung said, “She believed it wholeheartedly until she was in the upper grades of elementary school, so she was treated a little like a fool at school. When she said things like, ‘I saw Rudolph’s hoofprints,’ she came off like a kid with a pathological lying problem. I realized maybe you shouldn’t make up lies that are too specific.”

Jang Woo-young asked, “Do you and Rael communicate well now?” Hong Jin-kyung replied, “So-so,” drawing laughs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.