Kwon Oh-joong: “They said my son with a rare disease would die before age 15... I hid it from my wife until his birthday”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Kwon Oh-joong revealed a secret he had kept from his wife for 15 years.

Recently, actor Kwon Oh-joong appeared on the YouTube channel “Sebasi 15” and talked about his son.

Kwon Oh-joong, who said he had spent more than 20 years going from hospital to hospital without finding a diagnosis for his sick child, said he had kept the news from his wife: “As we were being discharged, the doctor called me over alone. The numbers suggested it was a type of muscle disease, and they said the child could die before turning 15. It was such a shock. What was I supposed to do? I couldn’t let my wife find out. Wouldn’t it be too hard for her until the child turned 15? So I decided I had to keep it secret and went out into the hallway, but my wife asked me about it. So I told her the doctor had congratulated us and said to raise the child well, and I came home.”

Kwon Oh-joong said, “Starting the next day, I was really struggling. When I got up in the morning, I’d pretend to go to the bathroom so my wife wouldn’t notice, then go to the room and put my ear to the child to check whether they were breathing. That became my daily routine. It went on until the child turned 15.” He added, “After the birthday, my wife brought it up first. She said she had actually heard from the doctor when we were discharged that the child would die before age 15. The doctor had told both me and my wife.”

Kwon Oh-joong said, “My wife had also kept it from me because she was worried that if I knew, it would affect my work and make things hard for me.” He added, “You know how someone’s life could fall apart the moment they found out? I knew how hard those years were, so I felt I had to carry it all by myself. On his birthday, I said things like, ‘You must have had such a hard time.’”

Meanwhile, actor Kwon Oh-joong’s son is battling a rare disease that affects only 15 people worldwide. Kwon, who said he did not learn about the disease until 2017, explained, “It doesn’t have a disease name. It’s referred to as MICU1, but that’s one of the symbols for a chromosome, not the name of a disease.” He said it is a disease caused by an abnormality in the mitochondria.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.