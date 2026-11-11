Is That Really Joo Hyun-young? Her Face Looks Different After Just One “Dental Procedure”—A Complete Change in Vibe

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Joo Hyun-young showed off a dramatically different vibe after a dental procedure.

On the 11th, Joo Hyun-young shared a photo.

In the photo, she is smiling faintly at the camera. Her crooked tooth has disappeared after the dental procedure, and her teeth are now more evenly aligned, drawing attention. Even a small change has transformed her appearance. Her calmer vibe than before stands out.

Recently, Joo Hyun-young also drew attention by sharing a selfie with the caption, “A recent update alongside my dental procedure.”

Joo Hyun-young first became known through Coupang Play’s “SNL Korea” and has appeared in dramas including “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” and “Wedding Impossible.” She recently renewed her contract with her agency, AIMC, and will meet viewers in SBS’s new drama “Nine to Six,” which premieres on November 25.

She runs her own YouTube channel, “The Lead Is Joo Hyun-young,” and is also a DJ on SBS Power FM’s “At Noon with Joo Hyun-young.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.