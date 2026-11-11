Kang Jae-joon ♥ Lee Eun-hyung Giving Up on Plans for a Second Child After Their 2-Year-Old Son’s “Firm One-Word Answer”? “Come Out with the Door Closed”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kang Jae-joon burst out laughing at his son Hyeon-jo’s firm response rejecting a second child.

On the 10th, a video titled “{Parenting Log} Went to Buy Clothes for Hyeon-jo and Ran Into Scafrio” was released on Giyu TV’s YouTube channel.

Kang Jae-joon asked Hyeon-jo, “When you came out of Mommy’s tummy, did you come out with the door open or closed?” The question is a kind of parenting meme used to gauge parents’ plans for a second child based on their child’s answer. Hyeon-jo immediately replied firmly, “Closed!”

Kang Jae-joon asked again, “Then did you come out with the door open? Did you come out open?” completely eliminating “I came out with the door closed” as an option. Still, Hyeon-jo answered, “Closed!” making everyone laugh. Kang Jae-joon asked the same question several times, but Hyeon-jo only ever answered, “Closed!” The caption read, “A thorough rejection of a second child,” adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung married in 2017 and have a son, Hyeon-jo.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.