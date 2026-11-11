Jung Kyung-mi Runs an English Academy—and What a Director She Is: “The Kids Get Hungry, So I Make Snacks Myself”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Jung Kyung-mi, who runs an English-language musical academy, showed her affection for her students by making snacks for them herself.

On the 10th, a video titled “Director Jung Kyung-mi! Is There an Academy Director Who Makes Snacks for Her Students and Feeds Them?!” was posted on Jung Kyung-mi’s YouTube channel, “Jung Kyung-mi TV.”

Jung Kyung-mi said, “Today, I’m going to make snacks for the kids. We’re putting on a performance at our academy, and the kids in the performance class are always hungry.”

She continued, “I’m a mom raising children myself, so when the kids say they’re hungry, I don’t know what to do. I buy them something, but this time I’ll make them delicious snacks myself,” and made hot dogs for the children.

After making the hot dogs, Jung Kyung-mi said, “I feel really proud,” looking pleased. She also prepared yogurt and headed to the academy. The children tried the snacks she had made and all exclaimed, “They’re so delicious!”

Jung Kyung-mi debuted as a comedian through the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)’s 20th open recruitment in 2005. She married fellow comedian Yoon Hyung Bin in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

It recently drew attention when it became known that she was running an English-language musical academy in Songdo, Incheon. After some people questioned Jung Kyung-mi’s major and criticized her qualifications, she responded, “I’m Jung Kyung-mi, class of ’99 in Kookmin University’s Department of Theater and Film, and a comedian from KBS’s 20th open recruitment class. Lovely kids! The children are spending each day happily with talented young(?) teachers and a really funny comedian who runs the academy.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.