Daniel Lindemann reveals luxury postpartum care center that reportedly received sponsorship after welcoming daughter; ‘happy’ with his Korean wife

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] German-born broadcaster Daniel Lindemann drew attention by revealing the interior of the postpartum care center where he is staying with his wife after the birth of their first daughter.

On the 10th, Daniel Lindemann shared an update since the birth on social media, saying, “Thank you so much for celebrating the birth of my daughter, Ria.”

He said, “I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the medical staff who worked hard to help our child come into the world healthy and safe, and to the postpartum care center staff who are looking after my wife and child so attentively, helping them recover comfortably and stay healthy after the birth.”

He added, “I, too, am growing day by day as I learn so much. My family is having a warmer and more precious time than ever,” expressing how deeply moved he was.

The photos he shared showed Daniel Lindemann smiling happily beside his newborn daughter, Ria, and his wife. The three of them posed together for a family photo, savoring the joy of their first meeting in a heartwarming scene.

Daniel Lindemann also drew interest by showing the interior of the postpartum care center where his wife and daughter are staying. The center, which reportedly received sponsorship, caught the eye with its luxurious interior and comfortable facilities.

Meanwhile, Daniel Lindemann married his Korean wife in 2023. He recently also revealed that he had obtained permanent residency in Korea.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.