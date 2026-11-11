'Lost 17 kg': Jo Hyun Ah Stuns in Ultra-Mini 'No-Pants' Look with a Dramatically Changed Appearance

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jo Hyun Ah of the group Urban Zakapa shared an update, showing off her slimmer figure after losing 17 kg.

Jo Hyun Ah recently shared a photo on social media with the caption, “I’ve been planning every day to wear this jacket, and today I finally did it.”

In the released photo, Jo Hyun Ah paired a black baseball cap with an oversized black jacket for a chic look. She completed the outfit with a short skirt, showing off a “no-pants” look. Her long, slender legs visible below the jacket caught the eye. In particular, her silhouette looked even lighter after her weight loss, and her more defined look drew attention.

Her close friend Muzie saw the photos and left a comment saying, “Even when you’re busy, make sure you wear pants,” playfully calling out Jo Hyun Ah’s “no-pants” look and making people laugh.

Jo Hyun Ah previously made headlines when she revealed that she had lost 17 kg through weight loss.

Jo Hyun Ah had previously revealed on a YouTube channel that she had taken Wegovy. At the time, she said, “I took Wegovy for three months, but I lost weight so quickly that I gained it back,” revealing that she had stopped taking it.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.