Im Chang-jung’s son becomes a KPGA pro at 20... His parenting pays off: “Just trust me”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Im Jun-woo, the eldest son of singer and actor Im Chang-jung, has announced a fresh start as a golfer after earning professional status with the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA).

According to a report by Sports Kyunghyang on the 10th, Im Jun-woo joined the KPGA as an associate member on May 6. Born on August 18, 2006, he is 20 years old this year and was assigned pro number 9468.

However, he reportedly holds associate-member status—formerly known as “semipro”—rather than being a full member and tour pro.

The news of Im Jun-woo’s becoming a pro has drawn even more attention because he previously spoke on a TV show about his dream of becoming a golfer.

He appeared with his father, Im Chang-jung, on season 3 of the SBS variety show Pyeonmeokgo Gongchiri (072), which aired in 2022, and showed off his golf skills.

At the time, Im Chang-jung said his son was training with the goal of becoming a professional golfer. Im Jun-woo also said his driving distance was 260–280 meters, expressing confidence in his exceptional long-hitting ability.

Im Jun-woo, who competed on the same team as his father, was especially confident, telling Im Chang-jung, “Dad, just trust me.”

He also revealed what led him to take up golf. Im Jun-woo, who used to play baseball, explained that he became interested in golf after watching a golf match with his father and later changed his career path. He drew attention by sharing his dream of one day competing alongside his father at the Masters, a world-renowned golf tournament.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.