Jeon Hyun-moo’s good deed comes to light amid controversy... He volunteers with abandoned dogs on his birthday: “A personal visit, with no filming”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Jeon Hyun-moo, who came under fire over allegations of fabrication surrounding the Kazakhstan trip on “I Live Alone,” volunteered with abandoned dogs on his birthday without any filming.

On the 10th, Banrye Maru posted several photos along with the message: “Jeon Hyun-moo came to volunteer at Banrye Maru Yeoju for his birthday. He came to volunteer in person, with no separate filming schedule.”

The organization added, “Since he was here, we asked him to take some photos promoting the dogs’ adoption, and he gladly agreed to take part.”

In the photos, Jeon Hyun-moo held abandoned and rescued dogs in his arms as he took pictures to promote their adoption. He also pitched in enthusiastically with cleaning the kennels and taking the dogs for walks, working up a sweat.

Jeon Hyun-moo visited in a personal capacity and volunteered in casual clothes, without any broadcast filming. Although he looked somewhat tired, he wore a bright smile when spending time with the dogs, showing his exceptional love for animals.

Banrye Maru said, “Jeon Hyun-moo regularly volunteers with abandoned dogs and also lent a hand for the rescued animals at the Uljin wildfire site. From cleaning the kennels to taking walks at Healing Park, he spent time with the animals and took adoption-promotion photos of four dogs waiting for families, including retired military dogs.”

The organization added, “After finishing all the activities, he even made sure the staff had warm coffee and snacks. We’re grateful that he spent his precious birthday with the animals and also thought of the staff.”

Jeon Hyun-moo was previously caught up in controversy over the authenticity of the Kazakhstan trip on MBC’s “I Live Alone” last August.

The broadcast at the time showed Jeon Hyun-moo choosing a destination at the airport and then spontaneously setting off on a trip to Kazakhstan. But after it emerged that Almaty city tourism authorities had helped with filming, questions arose over whether the trip had been planned in advance.

The production team responded, “We did not receive any financial sponsorship or production funding from the tourism authorities; we only received assistance with administrative procedures and logistics needed for filming locally.” They added that “impromptu trip” meant Jeon Hyun-moo had not chosen the destination or booked his flights in advance, and apologized for the confusion caused by their wording.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.