[Sportschosun Reporter supremez] Joo Woo-jae has earned recognition for his talent from top-tier star instructors.

Episode 333 of the KBS2 variety show Problem Child in House, which aired on Tuesday the 10th, featured the joint appearance of Chung Seung-Je, the top math instructor who enjoys idol-level popularity in South Korea’s education scene, and Yoo Dae-jong, a leading Korean-language instructor. Together with the show’s cast—Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Yang Se-chan and Joo Woo-jae—they took part in an engaging, content-packed quiz talk that was every bit as substantial as a special lecture.

At the opening, Song Eun-i looked at Yoo Dae-jong, who was making his first variety-show appearance, and joked, “Looking at you feels like looking in a mirror,” prompting laughter with her comment about their doppelgänger-like looks. Yoo, who has a youthful appearance, shared an anecdote: “I used to carry a backpack, and a teaching assistant would tell me to give my name before coming in. Later, the assistant apologized, took my class and went to college.” When four germanium bracelets he said he wore for his health instead of exercising caught the hosts’ attention, Kim Jong-kook quipped, “You need about 2 kilograms on both wrists for it to benefit your health,” drawing laughs.

Chung Seung-Je, who has held the No. 1 spot in mathematics for 16 years, opened up about the particular pressures he faces. “The direction of the college entrance exam keeps changing, so I’m always anxious about how I should adjust my lessons each year,” he said. Joo Woo-jae declared himself a fan of Jeong, saying, “Even these days, I sometimes watch your lecture videos at home. I trust you a lot because you help people understand the principles behind solving problems.” Kim Jong-kook, meanwhile, spoke for those who have given up on math, joking, “If you know the four basic arithmetic operations, isn’t that all you need to get by?” Chung then shared his conviction: “You may never need to solve a quadratic equation in everyday life, but math teaches you how to think logically as you work through a problem.”

The two instructors also shared tips for online lectures. Yoo Dae-jong said, “I turn difficult grammar rules into rap so students can sing along,” and performed a memorization rap. Chung Seung-Je revealed his distinctive teaching technique: “I didn’t like stiff lectures, so I started playing the piano myself and opening my classes like a radio DJ.” Also catching the audience’s attention were Jeong’s recipes, which are nearly as popular as his lectures, and Yoo’s teaching technique combining the stages of a romantic relationship with Korean grammar.

During the quiz segment, the hosts tackled a fresh question about “a shoe-shiner father’s special educational method,” followed by rooftop quizzes written by Chung Seung-Je and Yoo Dae-jong themselves, adding to the excitement. The two instructors also shared how they got their starts and stories from their pasts. Chung said, “My free lectures started getting talked about in 2007, and I became a top instructor four years later. I’ve been No. 1 for 16 years now. There were three students in my first class, and I ended up 57,000 won in the red.” He added, “When Daechi-dong and Noryangjin-dong were the two major hubs for entrance-exam academies, I liked the atmosphere in Hongdae and headed there on my own. My dream was to open a small theater in Hongdae.” Yoo added warmth with his story: “In Daechi-dong, hundreds of my résumés were rejected, so I gave my first Korean-language class under English and math teachers near Pangyo. From my first year at university, I also gathered students who couldn’t afford lessons at a church and taught them every subject for free.”

They also offered advice on how to get started as an instructor. Chung Seung-Je explained, “There’s no barrier to entry. Anyone with at least a two-year college degree can do it.” He added, “These days, it seems quite a few people are preparing for careers with the goal of becoming online-lecture instructors. Some online lecture platforms gather people with strong academic credentials and good looks, then train them systematically, much like idol trainees.” Yoo Dae-jong added, “Fifth-generation star instructors mostly look like Joo Woo-jae.” Joo suddenly received recognition for his “star instructor potential,” and his puffed-up reaction drew laughs.

The two instructors also offered a realistic assessment of academic ability, using Yang Se-chan—the show’s most hopeless math student and Korean-language student—as an example. When Yang gave the inventive(?) answer that the square root of 25 was “about 10,” Chung Seung-Je said, “A lot of people come to me in June of their senior year of high school, relying on shamanistic beliefs. In six months, I think they could reach at least Grade 3 in math,” surprising the hosts. Yoo Dae-jong initially judged that it would take a year, but after seeing Yang unleash one bombshell answer after another whenever he opened his mouth, he backed down and said, “I’ll give him another six months,” bringing the house down.

With about a week left until the college entrance exam at the time of the broadcast, both instructors drew attention by sharing helpful tips for students and parents. Yoo Dae-jong joked, “There’s a superstition that if you touch my stomach before the exam, you’ll get Grade 1, so I let the kids touch it.” He also made a sharp prediction that “this year’s exam will probably include a question about ‘de’ versus ‘dae.’”

Finally, the two instructors offered words of encouragement to students preparing for the college entrance exam. Jeong Seung-je told them, “Whether you do well on the exam or stumble, no one knows who will ultimately come out ahead in life. The exam isn’t everything, so I hope you won’t let it make you miserable.” Yoo Dae-jong left them with a heartfelt message: “You may have made the people around you sacrifice a lot while you studied hard for the exam. I hope this will be a chance to turn your attention to the things you’ve neglected.”

KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, featuring dopamine-fueled chatter and a quiz battle in a rooftop room, airs every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.