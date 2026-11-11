Seo Ha-yan opposed her husband Im Chang-jung’s business, but... “I’ve thrown in the towel completely; still, he shines brightest onstage”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Im Chang-jung’s wife, Seo Ha-yan, ultimately came around to her husband’s business, which she had opposed most strongly, and began showing her support.

On the 10th, Seo Ha-yan posted a video with the caption, “I used to be a drinking novice who couldn’t even manage a proper drink, but with so much alcohol at home... it caught my eye.”

In the video, Seo Ha-yan said, “My husband’s strength is that he never gives up. He’s persistent. His weakness is that he’s impulsive.” She went on to admit, “I was the most opposed to my husband’s soju business, but now, several years later, I’ve thrown in the towel completely.”

Seo Ha-yan, who says she came to enjoy a drink after taking care of the children under her husband’s influence, said, “My husband told me he still can’t get used to seeing me drink,” adding, “He used to drink alone every time, but now we drink together.”

Seo Ha-yan said, “Still, he’s my husband and he’s on my side, so I’m going to stop opposing him now,” and asked for support for her husband’s business.

She added, “Still, he shines brightest when he’s onstage,” expressing her affection for singer Im Chang-jung.

Im Chang-jung commented on the post, “Yani, you’re love.” Seo Ha-yan replied, “My husband has been researching for over 10 years,” showing the couple’s affectionate, lovey-dovey side.

Seo Ha-yan married Im Chang-jung, who is 18 years her senior, in 2017, and gave birth to two sons. She is currently raising five sons in total, including Im Chang-jung’s three sons with his former wife.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.