“Wegovy failed, Mounjaro worked”... Shindong’s body transformed, from 106 kg to 80 kg (Salon Drip)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Super Junior member Shindong candidly revealed how he managed to lose as much as 25 kg. He drew attention by saying that while Wegovy, an obesity treatment drug, had little effect, Mounjaro helped him.

On the 10th, episode 163 of Salon Drip 2 was released on the YouTube channel TEO, titled “A Gathering of Representatives from The Genius, The Great Escape, and Girl’s High School Mystery Class.” Shindong and Jang Dong-min, who appeared in Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again, were guests on the show that day.

As soon as MC Jang Do-yeon saw how noticeably slimmer Shindong had become, she couldn’t hide her surprise, saying, “You’ve lost so much weight.”

“It’s been 444 days since I started dieting,” Shindong said. “I started at 106 kg, and now I’m 80 kg. I lost 25 kg.” It was the result of more than a year of managing his weight.

He also personally corrected recent articles about his weight-loss success. “I lost 37 kg before through a weight-loss company. Articles keep saying these days that I lost 37 kg, but this time I lost 25 kg,” he explained.

Last month, Shindong drew attention by posting photos on social media from a trip to Tokyo, Japan, showing a much sharper jawline and slimmer figure. At the time, he said, “I’ve been posting only AI photos lately, so I brought a real one in case you forgot what my face looks like,” and stressed, “This time, it’s really me, not AI.” His markedly different appearance prompted continued curiosity about how he had succeeded in losing weight.

That day, Shindong also openly admitted that he had received help from obesity medication to lose weight. “A lot of people ask how I lost it, and I got injections. I got help from a hospital,” he said candidly. “If there’s something that can help, why not get help?”

He directly compared his experiences with Wegovy and Mounjaro. “Wegovy didn’t work, but I got some help from Mounjaro,” Shindong said, then joked, “I beat Wegovy. I never hit a rough patch in my stomach,” drawing laughter.

He also shared an awkward anecdote from his past contract with a weight-loss company. Jang Do-yeon brought up a rumor that after losing weight through the company, Shindong regained it and avoided the company.

Shindong replied, “That wasn’t a rumor. It really happened,” and admitted, “I almost got sued. For breach of contract.” He said the company contacted him after he regained weight during the period when his contract required him to maintain his weight. Shindong explained that he apologized and then rejoined the program.

“It was really hard because I had to diet and exercise, too,” he said, acknowledging how difficult it had been to lose the weight and keep it off. This time, however, he succeeded with help from obesity medication and a hospital, and said he is now focusing on maintaining his weight rather than losing more.

“I’m not trying to lose more right now; I’m in the maintenance phase. I started maintaining my weight two months ago,” Shindong said.

Shindong debuted with Super Junior in 2005 and has worked as a singer and television personality. Recently, he took on a new challenge by appearing in Netflix’s brain-game competition series The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.